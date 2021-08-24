Agency News

Dunkin’ puts its creative account into review

Incumbent BBDO is in the pitch for the coffee chain
By Judann Pollack and Jessica Wohl. Published on August 24, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
4A's releases an agency review participation contract to curb ghosting and other bad practices
Credit: Dunkin'

Dunkin’ is adding a jolt to its marketing approach, putting its creative account into review just months after hiring a new U.S. chief marketing officer, Ad Age has learned.

The review includes incumbent BBDO Worldwide, according to three people familiar with the matter. The review is being conducted by Joanne Davis Consulting, which declined to confirm and referred calls to Dunkin’. BBDO also referred calls to Dunkin’.

The No. 2 coffee chain hired Omnicom Group’s BBDO Worldwide as its creative agency in April 2018. That appointment ended Dunkin’s 20-year run with Hill Holliday, which introduced the tagline "America Runs on Dunkin" in 2006 and declined to participate in the 2018 review.

More from Ad Age
TikTok partners with Shopify for in-app shopping
Erika Wheless
Tariq Hassan on why he’s joining McDonald’s
Jessica Wohl
Lyft offers Wienermobile rides
Sydney Gold

Dunkin’ hired Coca-Cola executive Rafael Acevedo as its U.S. CMO in June. Acevedo held various roles at Coca-Cola North America, most recently serving as VP, marketing and general manager for Coca-Cola Co’s tea portfolio. At Dunkin', Acevedo filled the role vacated by Tony Weisman in late 2019.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Dunkin’, which dropped Donuts from its name in 2018 and was acquired along with Baskin-Robbins by Inspire Brands at the end of 2020, confirmed the closed creative review is ongoing.

"Dunkin’ has had a positive relationship with BBDO and we are proud of our work together over the past three years," the company wrote in a statement. "With new challenges ahead of us to grow the brand and remain modern and relevant, we are conducting this creative review to determine the best agency partner to achieve the next phase of growth and drive greater business results for our franchisees."

Dunkin’ had U.S. sales approaching $9 billion last year, making it the clear No. 2 player in the coffee category, though it is still less than half the size of industry behemoth Starbucks.

The coffee chain has been running ads for a variety of products in recent months, including items such as avocado toast and Sunrise Batch iced coffee. This month it introduced football-themed commercials featuring New England Patriots players Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy—a nod to the brand’s Massachusetts roots.

In February, Atlanta-based Inspire Brands selected Publicis Groupe as its media agency of record, adding more Inspire chains to the roster on which Publicis’ Zenith and Digitas already worked. Publicis created a new unit, Inspire Media Engine, to handle the account. Dunkin’ had already been working with Digitas before Inspire gave more of its media business to Publicis.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

4A's releases an agency review participation contract to curb ghosting and other bad practices

4A's releases an agency review participation contract to curb ghosting and other bad practices
Taco Bell has a new 'culture agency'—but what does it do?

Taco Bell has a new 'culture agency'—but what does it do?
Agencies are prioritizing mental health by taking a week off, but is it enough?

Agencies are prioritizing mental health by taking a week off, but is it enough?
Why David Droga jumped to Accenture—and how the industry is responding

Why David Droga jumped to Accenture—and how the industry is responding
Why Match’s ‘Adults date better’ campaign is personal for the founder of the agency that created it

Why Match’s ‘Adults date better’ campaign is personal for the founder of the agency that created it
Land O’ Lakes hires Havas Media and Battery

Land O’ Lakes hires Havas Media and Battery

White Claw hires VCCP for global creative, parts ways with Accenture-owned Rothco

White Claw hires VCCP for global creative, parts ways with Accenture-owned Rothco
FCB hires Jordan Doucette as chief creative of West Coast office

FCB hires Jordan Doucette as chief creative of West Coast office