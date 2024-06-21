General Motors overhauls its agency roster—behind the decision

The decision concludes a review that began in January under Global Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer Norm de Greve, a former CVS marketer who started at GM last July.

Chevrolet’s incumbent is Interpublic’s Commonwealth/McCann, which employs about 450 people in its Detroit office, while Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett has handled creative for Buick, GMC and Cadillac. Both holding companies will see their scope reduced but will retain some work.

Anomaly will have lead duties on Chevy, Mother will lead Buick, 72andSunny has Cadillac and Preacher gets GMC, General Motors Global Chief Transformation officer Molly Peck said in an interview. She framed the new structure as a “constellation” of agencies, suggesting GM can “flex” assignments as needed.

“Through our evaluation we selected the very best in-class agencies in the entire world,” Peck said. “And we’re moving away from a traditional AOR structure to having a roster of agencies that will help meet those needs.”

She characterized the Media.Monks hiring as marking “a significant change in the way that we’re doing business.”

GM brand leaders will “hold the strategy,” she said, while the creative agencies will “lead the creative vision—the brand, the look, the tone, the feel, the major campaigns. And then Media.Monks will take those assets and leverage them to reach consumers in a very fast, efficient and prolific way.”

“We have the ability with their technology to be much more customized,” she added.

Peck, a longtime GM exec whose roles have included chief marketing officer for global Buick and GMC, took on the newly created transformation role in April, with duties including agency relationships. As for Omnicom’s hiring for CRM, Peck said the holding company “had the best, most advanced capabilities and strategy.”

“The most important thing in CRM is that we have a significant database of customer records,” she said. “And it's a competitive advantage for us that we will leverage.”

Commonwealth/McCann is expected to retain some work, including Chevrolet campaigns in several markets outside the U.S. The agency has handled Chevrolet since 2012, when Commonwealth was originally formed in March 2012 as a joint venture between Omnicom’s Goodby Silverstein & Partners and IPG’s McCann to handle Chevrolet. Goodby later split from the venture.

Commonwealth/McCann was behind Chevy’s new tagline, “Together let’s drive,” which debuted late last year, replacing “Find New Roads.” Commonwealth in April was recognized as one of GM’s Suppliers of the Year, a recognition based on performance, innovation and cultural alignment with GM’s values, according to a press release distributed by IPG at the time.

“IPG remains focused on delivering world-class creativity, capabilities and marketing effectiveness to General Motors and its brands across the many areas of the business that our agencies continue to serve, as well as to working with the partners being added as part of this agency model,” an IPG spokesperson said in a statement to Ad Age.

Publicis Groupe’s Leo Burnett also had a long history with GM; it began working on Buick and GMC in 2007 and it has done high-profile work for Cadillac in recent years, including a 2021 Super Bowl ad.

“Publicis as a holding company does work on a significant piece of our GM business and in their various shops and agencies, they will continue to be a valued partner for us,” Peck said.

Fresh thinking

But de Greve—whose background includes holding digital marketing roles at Digitas—seemed determined to move outside of GM’s existing agency roster to get some fresh thinking, including from agencies outside of Detroit. Preacher is based in Austin, Texas, while Mother, Anomaly and 72andSunny have offices on the East and West coasts.

Peck suggested GM’s new creative shops could move some people to Detroit. GM is also beefing up its hiring of internal marketing staff in the region. “We sought out the very best agencies possible, no matter where they were located, geographically speaking,” Peck said. “That doesn't mean that we’re moving away from a Detroit-based presence, though.”

GM had conversations with at least 16 creative agencies during the creative review. “They are tired of the old traditional agency model,” one agency executive involved in the pitch told Ad Age in April.

The consultant on the creative review was SnapPoint, a marketing consultancy run by Tony Weisman, a former Dunkin’ chief marketing officer and Digitas CEO. MediaLink was involved in the CRM review and was also tasked to consult on GM’s media model.

GM did not do a formal media agency review, opting to stick with Dentsu’s Carat, although it is expected to move some media functions in house, in addition to other marketing services.

“We're very happy with Dentsu as our lead media agency,” Peck said.