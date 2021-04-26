Agency News

Global automaker Stellantis consolidates media account with Publicis

The automaker, which formed earlier this year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot, spent $4.2 billion on worldwide advertising last year
By E.J. Schultz and Judann Pollack. Published on April 26, 2021.
Credit: Bloomberg

Publicis Groupe has won the global media account for Stellantis, the automaker formed by the merger earlier this year of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

The holding company was the incumbent on the FCA portion of the business, which includes Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo. WPP was the incumbent for PSA, whose brands include Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall. 

A Stellantis representative declined to comment. Publicis declined to comment and referred calls to the client. WPP declined to comment, although an internal memo circulated at the holding company's Mediacom unit today confirmed that the business has been consolidated at Publicis.

The win is significant for Publicis, which will grow its automotive roster with the addition of the PSA brands, which are not in the U.S. but have a European presence. Stellantis has 14 auto brands under its wing following the $52 billion merger, which finalized in January.  Ad Age Datacenter estimates that Stellantis in 2020 spent an estimated $4.2 billion on worldwide advertising on a pro forma basis including the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

The Pubicis win amounts to an agency consolidation that comes as the newly merged company seeks cost efficiencies. Bundled media buys are part of what the company has identified as immediate synergies and savings, according to a report last month from Automotive News, which stated the company wants to find $6 billion a year in annual synergies across its business.

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

