Campbell Soup Co. in discussions about Goldfish creative account

A $1 billion brand

Earlier this year Campbell announced that Goldfish is now a $1 billion brand, making it the company’s second billion-dollar brand alongside its namesake red-and-white canned soups. Executives during a second-quarter earnings call cited Goldfish innovations such as Goldfish Crisps, which debuted in January.

“We remain excited about this brand’s momentum and see an incredible road for growth ahead, as we strive to make Goldfish a North American mega brand,” Campbell President and CEO Mark Clouse said during the second-quarter earnings call.

In the third quarter, which ended April 28, so-called organic net sales for snacks fell 1%, but sales of the company’s power brands in the snack category, which include Goldfish, rose 2% from a year earlier.

“Snacks have been resilient across food,” Clouse said during Campbell’s June 5 earnings call. “But recently we have experienced some slow down as low and middle-income consumers have sustained economic pressure for so long it’s finally impacting snacks.”

The company does expect snacks to recover over the summer, Clouse said.