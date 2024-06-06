Agency News

Campbell Soup Co. in discussions about Goldfish creative account

The food marketer is speaking with various agencies about Goldfish, which the company envisions as its next mega brand
By Ewan Larkin and Erika Wheless. Published on June 06, 2024.
Ad awards judging—how to get on a jury and what to expect

Goldfish has worked with several Publicis Groupe agencies in recent years.

Credit: Bloomberg LP

Campbell Soup Co.'s Goldfish snack brand is having conversations with multiple agencies about its creative business, potentially putting Publicis Groupe’s hold on the account at risk, Ad Age has learned.

A Campbell Soup spokesperson confirmed the agency outreach, but said the company has not launched a formal review.

Multiple Publicis Groupe agencies have been tied to Goldfish in recent years. Saatchi & Saatchi created the brand’s #GoForTheHandful challenge, which featured NBA Players Boban Marjanović and Tobias Harris, with support from Leo Burnett. Saatchi & Saatchi also created Goldfish’s “Tiny Hands” spot in October 2022. 

Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett did not respond to requests for comment. 

Goldfish shelled out $41 million in U.S. measured media last year, an uptick from $38 million in 2022, according to Vivvix, which includes paid social data from Pathmatics. Campbell’s snacks division, which also houses brands such as Cape Cod, Snyder’s of Hanover and Kettle, spent $57.5 million on U.S. measured media during 2023, up slightly from $57.3 million in 2022.

The change comes as Campbell Soup Co., like other food companies, has had to deal with economic headwinds including inflation and price-sensitive consumers. The company’s $2.2 billion in organic net sales for the recent fiscal third quarter were flat compared with the same period a year earlier. 

A $1 billion brand

Earlier this year Campbell announced that Goldfish is now a $1 billion brand, making it the company’s second billion-dollar brand alongside its namesake red-and-white canned soups. Executives during a second-quarter earnings call cited Goldfish innovations such as Goldfish Crisps, which debuted in January.

“We remain excited about this brand’s momentum and see an incredible road for growth ahead, as we strive to make Goldfish a North American mega brand,” Campbell President and CEO Mark Clouse said during the second-quarter earnings call.

In the third quarter, which ended April 28, so-called organic net sales for snacks fell 1%, but sales of the company’s power brands in the snack category, which include Goldfish, rose 2% from a year earlier.

“Snacks have been resilient across food,” Clouse said during Campbell’s June 5 earnings call. “But recently we have experienced some slow down as low and middle-income consumers have sustained economic pressure for so long it’s finally impacting snacks.”

The company does expect snacks to recover over the summer, Clouse said.

Sonic’s CMO on its new campaign, changing media approach and why it stuck with Mother
Erika Wheless
Agencies struggle with succession planning—how to pick the right leaders
Ewan Larkin
Mercedes CMO on marketing EVs during sales slowdown
E.J. Schultz

Headshot of Ewan Larkin
Ewan Larkin

Ewan Larkin covers ad agencies, including new business, executive moves, trends and more. He previously covered corporate communications and public relations agencies as a reporter at PRWeek.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a marketing reporter covering restaurants and food. She previously covered social media and creators for Ad Age, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

