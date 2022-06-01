Heineken USA hires Dentsu for media

In a statement confirming the move, a Heineken USA spokesman said "we are proud of the work we achieved together [with Canvas] and wish them all the best," adding that Dentsu is "already an integral part of the global Heineken family, and we are very excited to welcome them to Heineken USA."

Canvas Worldwide CEO Paul Woolmington in a statement said: "We are so proud of the relationship and work. It’s a bummer to lose to a global consolidation. Canvas is standing strong though and ready for the next exciting challenge!"

Heineken USA’s sales to retailers fell by 5.2% in the year-to-date period through March, with the company attributing the downturn to supply issues, according to a report in Beer Business Daily.

The Heineken brand this week debuted a global campaign from Publicis Italy that seeks to give some relief to those working longer work hours during the pandemic, due to blurred personal-work boundaries. A satirical ad shows a bottle opener that also shuts down work apps.