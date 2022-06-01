Agency News

Heineken USA hires Dentsu for media

The marketer of Heineken, Dos Equis and Tecate parts ways with incumbent Canvas Worldwide
By E.J. Schultz. Published on June 01, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Boar’s Head hires DiGo as creative agency of record
Credit: Heineken

Heineken USA has moved its media account to Dentsu as it parts ways with Canvas Worldwide, which has handled media for the beer marketer since 2018.

The move effectively consolidates the global Heineken media account with Dentsu, which has held the business in most international markets since early 2021 as part of a broader agency shakeup that included awarding creative to Publicis Groupe.

The U.S. media account includes the flagship Heineken brand in addition to Dos Equis and Tecate. Measured media spending on the brands in the U.S. last year amounted to $102 million, according to Kantar.

Sign up for Ad Age awards and events

Leading Women Rising Star, 40 under 40, Small Agency awards and more
Click here

In a statement confirming the move, a Heineken USA spokesman said "we are proud of the work we achieved together [with Canvas] and wish them all the best," adding that Dentsu is "already an integral part of the global Heineken family, and we are very excited to welcome them to Heineken USA."

Canvas Worldwide CEO Paul Woolmington in a statement said: "We are so proud of the relationship and work. It’s a bummer to lose to a global consolidation. Canvas is standing strong though and ready for the next exciting challenge!"

Heineken USA’s sales to retailers fell by 5.2% in the year-to-date period through March, with the company attributing the downturn to supply issues, according to a report in Beer Business Daily.

The Heineken brand this week debuted a global campaign from Publicis Italy that seeks to give some relief to those working longer work hours during the pandemic, due to blurred personal-work boundaries. A satirical ad shows a bottle opener that also shuts down work apps.

 

More from Ad Age
Miller High Life is turning beer lovers into wedding officiants
Yadira Gonzalez
See Justin Bieber’s new ‘Biebs Brew’ ad for Tim Hortons
Maia Vines

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Boar’s Head hires DiGo as creative agency of record

Boar’s Head hires DiGo as creative agency of record
Publicis Sapient launches program to help people displaced by Ukraine war

Publicis Sapient launches program to help people displaced by Ukraine war
This defiant, celebratory film honors the breadth of the AAPI experience

This defiant, celebratory film honors the breadth of the AAPI experience
Grey names Jonathan Lee global chief strategy and data officer

Grey names Jonathan Lee global chief strategy and data officer
Why Sesame Workshop chose Known as its media agency

Why Sesame Workshop chose Known as its media agency
IPG CEO addresses Texas school shooting in internal memo

IPG CEO addresses Texas school shooting in internal memo
Why Mojo Supermarket sent a Mo Said lookalike to the One Show

Why Mojo Supermarket sent a Mo Said lookalike to the One Show
Former OMG North America CEO Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe

Former OMG North America CEO Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe