Heineken USA hires Dentsu for media

Heineken USA has moved its media account to Dentsu as it parts ways with Canvas Worldwide, which has handled media for the beer marketer since 2018.
The move effectively consolidates the global Heineken media account with Dentsu, which has held the business in most international markets since early 2021 as part of a broader agency shakeup that included awarding creative to Publicis Groupe.
The U.S. media account includes the flagship Heineken brand in addition to Dos Equis and Tecate. Measured media spending on the brands in the U.S. last year amounted to $102 million, according to Kantar.