Horizon Media bets on future of hybrid events with stake in digital experience platform

“They went into a process in the past nine to 12 months, looking for capital to invest around the infrastructures for their own business,” Williams said. From then, Horizon Media started considering a commercial relationship with First Tube, beyond the existing business collaborations. As the discussion went on, Horizon Media realized First Tube would offer the agency a vehicle that reinforces a “creative and innovative marketing strategy” amid the unpredictable post-COVID market and the tightening privacy regulations.

Immersive content experience

“We’ve considered First Tube to be a hybrid experiential service provider with access to live events and on-demand events distributed across digital channels," he said. "But we also have access to immersive content experience, as in the metaverse. It gives you a lot of flexibility to reach the consumers.” Acquiring a majority interest in First Tube, Williams said, “will allow us to be flexible enough to [stay in front of] shifting consumer behaviors.”

In December of last year, Horizon, a long-time independent, agreed to sell a minority stake in its company to two investors, Singapore-based investment firm Temasek and New York-based investment and merchant bank LionTree. At the time, Founder and CEO Bill Koenigsberg said the proceeds offered an opportunity to “supersize” the verticals it operates. “You're going to see us get more aggressive in content, data opportunities, and other verticals that maybe we're currently not as strong in that we want to shore up,” Koenigsberg said at the time.

Last month, Horizon Media launched Chapter & Verse, a Web3-focused division that allowed the agency to leap into the metaverse. The acquisition of First Tube shows the agency’s continued dedication to the metaverse and adjacent technologies.

“Blockchain and NFT technology is great for digital representation, but it’s also a really great mechanism for unlocking experiences,” Williams said. Taking music as an example, Williams said that metaverse-adjacent technologies allow consumers to “be able to see their favorite artist perform in a realistic setting, because they’re loyal customers, is something really powerful. And it’s already been leveraged as a marketing strategy.”