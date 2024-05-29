Agency News

Ikea hires Dentsu’s Carat for US media, moving away from Wavemaker

Global retailer had worked with Wavemaker for six years
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 29, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
McCann Relationship Marketing laying off 123 Michigan employees after losing some GM business

Ikea will begin working with Carat in September.

Credit: Bloomberg LP

Ikea is changing its U.S. media agency for the first time in more than six years. The home goods retailer confirmed that Dentsu’s Carat will handle its media business in the U.S. as of Sept. 1. Ikea formerly worked with Wavemaker, part of WPP’s GroupM.

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

An Ikea U.S. spokeswoman said in a statement that the company had “evaluated” its needs and would be transitioning to Carat at the end of its fiscal year, which ends on Aug. 31. She did not say if Ikea had conducted a formal review of its media business and if Wavemaker participated. 

“We look forward to working with the new team as we continue our transformation and growth in the U.S. market,” read the statement, which also included Ikea’s appreciation for the contributions from the Wavemaker team.

More from Ad Age
Ikea triumphed with a sweet, simple tribute to parents over products
Tim Nudd
April Fools’ Day 2024—brand pranks from Ikea to Dunkin’ to Duolingo
Sabrina Sanchez
Ikea hires McCann for global branding
Adrianne Pasquarelli

A representative from Dentsu did not return a requests for comment. 

A Wavemaker spokeswoman noted that GroupM agencies continue to work with Ikea across Europe and Asia Pacific including Germany, France, Australia, and India.

Dentsu currently handles media for Ikea in other global markets including Canada, China, South Korea, U.K., Ireland, Sweden, Spain, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia and Hungary.

The news comes less than a year after Ikea hired McCann, led by the agency’s Madrid office, for its global branding as the retailer seeks to consolidate its messaging, which spans 30 markets and hundreds of stores. In February, it released the first campaign out of the new relationship, “Do Try This At Home.” It was Ikea’s first global branding effort, according to a spokeswoman, and adopted home-first messaging that positions homes as centers for creativity.  It included taglines such as “Do try ignoring the recipe at home,” and “Do try mischief at home.”

 

In fiscal 2023, Ikea reported total retail sales of 47.6 billion euros, a 7% rise year over year.

Ikea is the latest in a series of Carat U.S. media business wins that include Kraft Heinz and Papa Johns.

Also read: Wavemaker global CEO adds new GroupM president role

 

Ad Age Business of Brands

Join top marketers from Coca-Cola, Kellanova, State Farm and more at our Sept. 18-19 conference in Chicago.
Learn more here

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

McCann Relationship Marketing laying off 123 Michigan employees after losing some GM business

McCann Relationship Marketing laying off 123 Michigan employees after losing some GM business
Droga5 names global CEO and will merge with The Monkeys

Droga5 names global CEO and will merge with The Monkeys
This agency helps marketers build and update in-house agencies

This agency helps marketers build and update in-house agencies

How agency search consultants are evolving as marketers lead more reviews

How agency search consultants are evolving as marketers lead more reviews
8 surprising specialties at niche agencies

8 surprising specialties at niche agencies
Advertising salary guide—inside entry-level job openings

Advertising salary guide—inside entry-level job openings
9 AI tools agencies are embracing right now

9 AI tools agencies are embracing right now
Why agencies are adopting sprint models and how they work

Why agencies are adopting sprint models and how they work