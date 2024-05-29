Ikea hires Dentsu’s Carat for US media, moving away from Wavemaker

An Ikea U.S. spokeswoman said in a statement that the company had “evaluated” its needs and would be transitioning to Carat at the end of its fiscal year, which ends on Aug. 31. She did not say if Ikea had conducted a formal review of its media business and if Wavemaker participated.

“We look forward to working with the new team as we continue our transformation and growth in the U.S. market,” read the statement, which also included Ikea’s appreciation for the contributions from the Wavemaker team.