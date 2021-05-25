Agency News

Jared Belsky, CEO of 360i, departs Dentsu agency

Longtime digital executive is leaving for undisclosed 'entrepreneurial opportunity'
By Judann Pollack. Published on May 25, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Philips picks Omnicom Group as its integrated global agency partner

Jared Belsky

Credit:

Jared Belsky, CEO of Dentsu’s 360i, is leaving the agency after nearly 13 years.

In an industry marked by turnover, Belsky is a rare exception. He joined the agency in 2008 as exec VP-head of national search and steadily climbed the ranks. Belsky was named president in 2014 while still under the age of 40, and moved into his current role in April of 2018.

Belsky confirmed his departure is effective in June, but declined to say where he is going. “I am getting back to my entrepreneurial roots and will share more about that soon, but for now my focus remains ensuring a great transition for clients and talent, and just being thankful for what was an incredible decade-plus ride of memories, firsts, and friendships," he said.

No successor has been named for Belsky. “We are very grateful for his contributions, and know he leaves us with a strong, high-performing leadership team at 360i, which is a key part of the Dentsu Americas portfolio,” said Jacki Kelley, Dentsu Americas CEO.

Belsky, whose LinkedIn bio identifies him a “digital pioneer,” was part of the original team that built 360i into a leading-edge shop at a time when the discipline was still mainly defined by banner ads and websites. Belsky, along with Sarah Hofstetter and Bryan Wiener, now president and CEO, respectively, of Profitero, drew 360i into areas like voice, artificial intelligence, ecommerce and more. Both of those executives exited in 2018. 

Related articles
Dentsu to cut 6,000 jobs as part of restructuring
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Dentsu Aegis Network folds Mcgarrybowen and Dentsu brand shops into one network
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Dentsu Media hires new chief operating officer
Brian Bonilla

Belsky’s departure comes during a time of change for 360i, following a reorganization at parent Dentsu that consolidated 160 agencies down to six. The late 2020 revamp, which aims to create "One Dentsu" to better participate in more consolidated holding company pitches, aligns its shops into lines of business specializing in disciplines such as creative, data, consumer experience and media. 

Following that reorganization in February, several 360i executives were appointed to lead some of these groupings while maintaining their agency roles. Doug Rozen was elevated to CEO of Dentsu Media Americas and Abbey Klaassen added the title of president, business leadership, eastern region for Dentsu International. Menno Kluin, chief creative officer at 360i, also received a broader role as U.S. chief creative officer at Dentsu International.

360i has grown beyond its digital-only roots and last year was named North American media agency-of-record for spice company McCormick and tapped as integrated media agency for Kroger. The agency, which counts among its clients Mondelez, International 7-Eleven, Tiffany and Orkin, had estimated revenue of $153 million in 2020, down 8% from the year before, according to the Ad Age Datacenter.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Philips picks Omnicom Group as its integrated global agency partner

Philips picks Omnicom Group as its integrated global agency partner

Forsman & Bodenfors Global CEO Guy Hayward departs

Forsman & Bodenfors Global CEO Guy Hayward departs
GroupM’s Xaxis names global chief operating officer

GroupM’s Xaxis names global chief operating officer
Announcing the 2021 Ad Age Creativity Awards Finalists

Announcing the 2021 Ad Age Creativity Awards Finalists
Groupon chooses a new AOR and Facebook showcases the power of direct messages

Groupon chooses a new AOR and Facebook showcases the power of direct messages
Shutterfly taps Mischief as agency-of-record for its namesake brand

Shutterfly taps Mischief as agency-of-record for its namesake brand
Droga5 expands to Tokyo with plans for offices in China and Brazil

Droga5 expands to Tokyo with plans for offices in China and Brazil
Truth Initiative appoints Mojo Supermarket as AOR

Truth Initiative appoints Mojo Supermarket as AOR