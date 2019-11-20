Jones Knowles Ritchie names new leadership including a global chief creative
Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) has refreshed its leadership team, promoting three execs from within the agency.
Tosh Hall is the new global chief creative officer, James Nixon becomes CEO of Europe and global head of ventures, Jonny Spindler takes the role of managing director of London. In addition, Michael Baulk, the former leader of AMV BBDO and worldwide chairman of The Mill, is joining as a non-executive chairman.
The changes are effective immediately and come as the “proudly independent” agency celebrates its 30th anniversary.
“To continue our growth trajectory, we need leaders who can find new paths and new opportunities for our people and our clients,” JKR Global CEO Guy Lambert said. “With this talented and dedicated leadership in place, I am confident that we will successfully harness the power of creativity to solve business problems for our clients.”
Hall, previously global executive creative director for JKR, will now be responsible for all of the agency’s creative and strategic output across North America, Europe and Asia. JKR says Hall is responsible for adding clients like Budweiser, Dunkin’ and Burger King to the agency’s roster, and creative talent from brands including Nike, Chobani and Warby Parker. Of note, JKR was behind Dunkin's 2018 rebranding efforts and in May this year it was named the Design Agency of the Year at the D&AD Awards for the second year in a row.
Based in New York, Hall will continue partnering with Lambert.
Nixon, previously managing director of JKR, will oversee business in the European region in his new chief executive position. He will focus in particular on expanding the agency into new European markets. Nixon will also be leading JKR Ventures, the agency’s entrepreneurial investment arm, with the goal of expanding its reach to North America and Asia.
Spindler, who joined JKR as a managing partner last year, will now manage the agency’s 150-person London office. He will also oversee client work for brands like Burger King, Mars and Hippeas.