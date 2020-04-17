Latest agency layoffs and furlough measures in response to the pandemic
As businesses remain closed, events shut down and a significant portion of advertising is put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, agencies and holding companies have begun implementing layoffs and furloughs, among other cost-cutting measures.
This is a continually updated blog dedicated to tracking the agencies that have undergone furloughs and staff cuts. For other ways agencies are responding and adapting to the pandemic, check out this tracker; and for a frequently updated list of how marketers are responding, click here.
April 16, 2020
4:42 PM EDT
CPB undergoes furloughs and layoffs
MDC's CPB confirmed that it has furloughed and laid off some staff. “Like everyone across the industry, we’ve been affected by the global pandemic," CPB Global CEO Erik Sollenberg said. "We have made the difficult yet unavoidable decision to furlough a portion of our staff, and lay off a small group. We’ve done everything possible to furlough instead of letting go of staff so that we can bring people back when circumstances improve. This is a necessary step so that we may continue to offer our clients the best service while planning for the future. Our people are our most valuable asset and we feel for them as well as everyone affected by this situation around the world.”
12:06 PM EDT
IPG's McCann Worldgroup confirms staff cuts
McCann Worldgroup Chairman-CEO Harris Diamond confirmed to Ad Age that the group has undergone "reductions in staffing" in certain areas of the business.
"The current health crisis is constantly evolving, and creating significant economic impact," Diamond said. "As we navigate through this, we are taking a series of steps to ensure we can appropriately support our clients as well as the long-term vitality of the agency. A variety of actions across our agencies are being implemented that include salary cuts, freezes on hiring and temporary labor, major cuts on nonessential spending, and furloughs in markets where that option is available.
He continued, "Unfortunately, reductions in staffing levels are also taking place in certain areas of the business. These are difficult decisions made in difficult times. Our goal is to service our clients while protecting as many jobs as we can, and we will of course provide as much support as possible."
9:30 AM EDT
Omnicom Group conducts layoffs across agencies
Omnicom underwent rounds of layoffs across its agencies just days after Chairman-CEO John Wren warned that furloughs and layoffs were imminent across the group. BBDO Worldwide laid off two of its top execs—New York Chief Creative Officer Greg Hahn and Exec VP-Director of Integrated Production Dave Rolfe—and Ad Age has learned other Omnicom agencies including TBWA, Zimmerman and DDB were impacted as well. Spokespeople for DDB and Zimmerman declined to comment.
BBDO North America Chairman David Lubars said, "I'm too heartbroken to comment."
One person familiar with the situation told Ad Age that, at TBWA, the staff reductions are a mix of layoffs and furloughs and will be conducted over the course of two days.
"COVID-19 continues to impact all of us," a TBWA spokesperson said. "In the last few weeks, we have had to make adjustments to our workforce due to reduced client spending. The actions we have taken include cutting discretionary costs, salary reductions, shortened workweeks and, as of today, furloughs and staff reductions."
The spokesperson continued, "Our people are at the heart of our business and that makes these decisions extremely difficult. We are grateful for the contributions of our colleagues who are leaving us this week and will be doing all we can to support them during this transition."
April 15, 2020
5:30 PM EDT
Grey New York furloughs staff
WPP's Grey will be furloughing about 3.5 percent of its staff in New York, Ad Age has learned. People close to the agency said the furloughs are expected to last approximately three months. A Grey spokesperson declined to comment on the specific cost-cutting measures.
"Grey has had a strong start to 2020 with the Discover win, among others," a Grey spokesperson said. "We're using all levers possible to protect jobs and be ready to ramp up in [the third quarter] when the economic climate improves."
April 13, 2020
4:30 PM EDT
Dentsu Aegis Network confirms furloughs
Dentsu Aegis Network confirmed that it has initiated salary reductions and furloughs across the holding company and its individual agencies, which include 360i, mcgarrybowen, Carat, Isobar and iProspect.
Adweek first reported the news, saying that there were also layoffs that hit certain agencies and that the holding company set benchmarks for the measures that varied among the individual shops. A Dentsu Aegis Network spokesperson declined to comment on the layoffs. The furloughs, the spokesperson told Ad Age, were implemented "as a means to protect jobs and safeguard livelihoods."
One person close to the matter told Ad Age that the furloughs were put in place for one quarter.
"Since the coronavirus outbreak, Dentsu Aegis Network’s primary priority has been to protect our people, preserve and nurture our client relationships and to support the local economies and communities in which we operate," the Dentsu Aegis Network spokesperson said. "As a result of COVID-19 business impacts, we are activating a set of cost-saving measures across the company to ensure business continuity and to safeguard our people’s livelihoods around the world. We consider our people to be our greatest strength and are doing everything we can to ensure we have a healthy and sustainable business for them and our clients after this crisis passes.”
April 9, 2020
5:00 PM EDT
MullenLowe lays off 10 percent of staff
Interpublic Group of Cos.' MullenLowe has cut 10 percent of its U.S. staff due to financial difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic, Ad Age has learned. MullenLowe declined to comment.
People close to the business say the layoffs were conducted across all of MullenLowe's domestic offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Those people say senior executives have also taken a pay cut and the agency has frozen new hires and raises. Laid off employees will receive three months' extended healthcare, according to people familiar with the matter.
March 20, 2020
5:30 PM EDT
Giant Spoon lays off 20 percent of staff
Independent agency Giant Spoon has laid off 20 percent of its staff due to the coronavirus pandemic's negative impact on its experiential business.
The agency behind some of the biggest SXSW activations in recent years, including "Bleed For the Throne" in 2019 and "SXSWestworld" in 2018, said in a statement that "the COVID-19 pandemic has done serious damage to our experiential business," forcing the layoffs. Giant Spoon said that it has been "forced to halt production on several 2020 experiential projects." All of the laid off employees will receive six months of healthcare coverage, according to the agency.
“We are deeply saddened to have made the decision to reduce our full-time headcount," an agency spokesperson said in a statement. "Our priority is on those we're parting with as we adjust our business in real time, our existing clients and teams. The bottom line is the direct and widespread impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has done serious damage to our experiential business, which now consists of a core team including leadership, who are working to help clients find digital paths forward. There are no words to soften the pain inflicted on the people most directly affected by this situation."
March 13, 2020
11:30 AM EDT
Anomaly undergoes layoffs
Anomaly Founding Partner and Executive Chairman Carl Johnson confirmed that the MDC agency laid off 22 employees due to the pandemic and said that “most” executives in its New York office have taken a temporary 10 percent pay cut.
“Anyone who can read, listen or watch the news knows that we are in extraordinary times—as are our clients and the economy,” Johnson said. “No one is immune from the impact and, consequently, in response to a tough business context caused by the coronavirus directly impacting our clients, we have had to let a number of people go—22. In addition, most people in the New York office have taken a temporary 10 percent pay cut, including founding partners, partners, department heads and all group leaders.”
He added, “It sucks, but being naive or in denial would suck more. As you’d expect from a decent company, we have ensured anyone leaving will have six months' healthcare.”
In the same week as the layoffs, Anomaly lost its Panera Bread account, which it won in 2014. The fast-casual chain has instead partnered with Goodby, Silverstein & Partners on a new project.