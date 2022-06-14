Magna forecasts ad industry growth with FIFA World Cup, U.S. election

Magna’s “cyclical factors” refer to periodic events that stimulate the ad industry. “The U.S. election is an obvious one,” said Létang, which will generate “about $8 billion of political advertising that will go into local television.” Létang acknowledges that not all political ads this year will contribute to an increase in ad revenue, but “90% of [U.S.’s political ads in 2022] will be incremental.”

Aside from the U.S.’s local political events, international sports festivities will also contribute to the increase in global ad revenue. Létang mentioned the Beijing Winter Olympics, which took place last winter, and the Qatar World Cup, as examples. The World Cup in particular will have a stronger impact on the global advertising industry, given that it will be held in November, right before the holiday season, when marketing campaigns abound and ad rates soar.

Magna observes that these organic and cyclical factors have already translated to a strong ad market in the first quarter of 2022, in which the U.S., for example, saw a 14% increase in ad revenue. “Consumer mobility finally recovered,” Létang said, “especially when it comes to transit.” Other industries also saw organic growth, most noticeably the betting, tech and entertainment industries.

Digital, traditional media, TV

Magna predicts digital advertising sales to grow by 13% to reach $534 billion, 65% of the total ad sales, in 2022. Among different digital ad formats, digital video will see the most growth of 16%, while search will occupy the biggest market share of $265 billion. Social advertising will only experience an 11% growth, lower than both video and search. Besides the aforementioned Apple privacy restriction updates, the plateauing of user and client numbers on social media is another factor in the slow growth of social advertising, according to Létang.

Advertising revenue for traditional media (TV, radio, out-of-home, print, and cinema) will grow by 4% to $282 billion, which represents 94% of the pre-COVID traditional media revenue. As the global pandemic situation alleviates, out-of-home ad revenue will welcome a 10% increase. Audio and TV will grow by 4%, while publishing will decrease by 3%, Magna reports. Much of such growth of traditional media will come from ads generated by cyclical events—traditional media ad revenue would otherwise only grow by 2%.

Traditional media is slated to grow thanks to its digital shares. In publishing and audio, for example, 50% and 20% of their revenues, respectively, come from ads in the digital format.