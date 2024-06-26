Agency News

McDonald’s exec named US CEO of GroupM’s Wavemaker

Wavemaker hired Alycia Mason from the fast-food giant, where she most recently oversaw operations across 1,000 restaurants
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on June 26, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Boost Mobile names WorkInProgress its creative agency of record

Alycia Mason, former field VP for McDonald’s, will be U.S. CEO of Wavemaker, effective at the end of July.

Credit: Wavemaker

GroupM’s Wavemaker has hired Alycia Mason as its U.S. CEO, starting at the end of July.

Mason will report to GroupM North America CEO Sharb Farjami and will oversee all of the media agency’s operations and client relationships in the U.S. Before becoming GroupM North America CEO in January, Farjami was North American CEO for Wavemaker.

Also read: Inside GroupM’s restructuring

Cannes Lions coverage

Mason comes from McDonald’s, where she most recently was field VP, overseeing operations across 1,000 restaurants. She also was chief U.S. customer experience officer for the fast-food giant from March 2022 to February 2023, where she led the company’s digital transformation efforts across its apps, delivery services and in-restaurant kiosks.

“Alycia is a proven leader and change agent with an impressive track record of enhancing customer experiences and delivering impactful business results,” Farjami said in a statement. “Her digital expertise, strategic mindset, brand savvy and experience leading large, integrated teams make her the ideal leader to drive growth for Wavemaker U.S.”

Her appointment comes as GroupM undergoes a larger global restructuring and navigates several years of account losses, leadership departures and layoffs. Farjami has also been making a slew of new executive appointments in the U.S. including, in February, appointing JiYoung Kim as chief operating officer and Lynne Reilly as GroupM's first chief growth officer.

“In my career, I have always been passionate about leading brands and teams through transformative industry change, and this next chapter will be no exception,” Mason said. “I am drawn to Wavemaker’s inventive culture and am excited to lead the industry-leading talent who consistently push the boundaries of the modern media experience.”

Mason first joined McDonald's in 2018 as a VP of digital experience and media and before that served in various executive roles at agencies including Publicis Groupe's Starcom and GroupM’s Mindshare.

More news from Ad Age
Inside GroupM’s restructuring—how WPP’s media network is fighting for prominence in a data-driven market
Parker Herren
Wavemaker Global CEO adds new GroupM president role
Lindsay Rittenhouse
Jill Kelly out as US CEO of GroupM’s EssenceMediacom
Parker Herren

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering broad advertising industry trends.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Boost Mobile names WorkInProgress its creative agency of record

Boost Mobile names WorkInProgress its creative agency of record
Introducing our Agency Review Tracker

Introducing our Agency Review Tracker
Tracking ad agency account reviews—the latest on brand creative, media and more

Tracking ad agency account reviews—the latest on brand creative, media and more
Goodby Silverstein & Partners launches design practice

Goodby Silverstein & Partners launches design practice
GM agency review fallout—winners, losers and what’s next

GM agency review fallout—winners, losers and what’s next
IPG explores sale of R/GA

IPG explores sale of R/GA

Advertising salary guide—inside the rise of hybrid creative technology jobs

Advertising salary guide—inside the rise of hybrid creative technology jobs
4-day workweeks at indie agencies—inside successes and challenges

4-day workweeks at indie agencies—inside successes and challenges