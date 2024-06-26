McDonald’s exec named US CEO of GroupM’s Wavemaker

Mason comes from McDonald’s, where she most recently was field VP, overseeing operations across 1,000 restaurants. She also was chief U.S. customer experience officer for the fast-food giant from March 2022 to February 2023, where she led the company’s digital transformation efforts across its apps, delivery services and in-restaurant kiosks.

“Alycia is a proven leader and change agent with an impressive track record of enhancing customer experiences and delivering impactful business results,” Farjami said in a statement. “Her digital expertise, strategic mindset, brand savvy and experience leading large, integrated teams make her the ideal leader to drive growth for Wavemaker U.S.”

Her appointment comes as GroupM undergoes a larger global restructuring and navigates several years of account losses, leadership departures and layoffs. Farjami has also been making a slew of new executive appointments in the U.S. including, in February, appointing JiYoung Kim as chief operating officer and Lynne Reilly as GroupM's first chief growth officer.

“In my career, I have always been passionate about leading brands and teams through transformative industry change, and this next chapter will be no exception,” Mason said. “I am drawn to Wavemaker’s inventive culture and am excited to lead the industry-leading talent who consistently push the boundaries of the modern media experience.”

Mason first joined McDonald's in 2018 as a VP of digital experience and media and before that served in various executive roles at agencies including Publicis Groupe's Starcom and GroupM’s Mindshare.