Meet the new agency that knows you hate ads

Marcel Yunes and Rick Williams know that everyone swipes past Instagram ads and spaces out during commercial breaks. That’s what Williams said is the core idea of the duo’s new agency Fable.works: “Nobody loves ads.” Although, after a brief and dramatic pause, he clarified, “Or at least things that look like ads.”

After a decade-plus working together for agencies BBDO and R/GA and freelancing for the likes of Wieden+Kennedy, Mischief and Netflix, the award-winning creative partners launched Fable.works last week with the ambitious goal of shifting what ads look like entirely.

With Fable.works, Williams and Yunes want to move brands away from interruption marketing to spend more resources on integrated branding, which Yunes described as “behaving a little bit more like an influencer that is posting, that is communicating with their audience on a much more constant basis. ... rather than, ‘I'm going to shove this message down your throat because I paid tons of money for this media buy and I want to tell you everything that I can about my product with very little emotion and humanity.’”

"Most clients will spend 20% of their budget making creative work," said Yunes. "And then the other percent plastering it on interruption media everywhere, which everybody is constantly ignoring. And we're saying, 'Hey, you should behave differently than that. You should look at inversing those numbers.'"

