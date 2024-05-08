Remembering Molly Dowd, longtime producer for agencies and brands

Friends, family and colleagues are remembering Molly Dowd, a longtime creative producer known equally for her magnetic personality, generous spirit and artistic eye, who died last month at 43.
Dowd passed away April 1 from injuries sustained in a car accident.
The West Orange, New Jersey, native, who lived in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband, Michael Bird, and their children Theo and Georgie, had worked at agencies including BBH, Wieden+Kennedy and Yard NYC and at brands such as Bergdorf Goodman and MAC Cosmetics during her prolific career.
For the past five years, she worked at Warby Parker, most recently as senior director, creative operations and executive producer.
Much of Dowd’s work involved identifying, hiring and managing photographers for advertising shoots, often in the fashion space. She was known as a core talent on every project she was involved in, despite working largely behind the scenes.
Collaborators were struck not just by her talent, but by her approachability and empathy. Even when projects got stressful, Dowd’s generosity and sense of humor drew people to her, as the team at Warby Parker quickly learned when she joined.
“She was superlative as a producer and a leader, yet never took herself too seriously,” said Alison Riley, creative director at the eyewear company. “I teased her that she somehow made a job that required such a breadth and depth of expertise and humanity look like a Carol Burnett skit. She offered humble, hilarious, insightful and steadfast partnership, and I relied on it daily. She was unlike anyone else I’ve worked with in 25 years, and there will never be another.”