Remembering Molly Dowd, longtime producer for agencies and brands

“Within Warby Parker and across the creative industry, Molly was not only known for her exceptional talent but also her kindness, warmth and sense of humor,” said Neil Blumenthal, the company’s co-founder and co-CEO. “Wherever she was—in the office or on set—people wanted to be around her.”

“She perfected the art of balancing hard work and excellence with fun and laughter—so many people looked up to her because of it,” said Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker’s other co-founder and co-CEO, adding that Dowd “made friends across the company” with her infectious personality.

Lifelong friends from every production

Indeed, Dowd was an accomplished friend maker. At her memorial service last month, Trina Pepe, a close acquaintance from college, referred to herself as “Molly Dowd’s best friend”—then quickly acknowledged that most people in the room probably felt the same.

Dowd made many of those friends at Wieden+Kennedy, where she worked for many years, both in-house and as a freelancer. Susan Hoffman, chief creative officer at W+K, recalled instantly recognizing Dowd’s talent during the interview process.

“I gave her and the other candidate a photography assignment to find images that would surprise and scare me. This is when I discovered Molly’s keen eye and creative taste. Needless to say, she got the job,” Hoffman said. “Besides being an incredible woman to work with, Molly was a whipsmart talent. What an absolutely beautiful person.”

“It didn’t take but a minute to be utterly besotted,” said Marni Beardsley, a former longtime W+K colleague of Dowd’s. “It was clear what mattered to Molly: meaningful connections and living a creative, purposeful life. I marveled how, in the cutthroat sea of self-importance that the fashion world can be, there in the center was Molly, shining the spotlight on others even when she was quietly the creative mastermind.”

“She could see beauty in photographers’ books. She could see the energy on a shoot. She had the most incredible eye,” said Orlee Tatarka, head of production at W+K Portland. “She was full of life, always wanting to know what was going on, an amazing listener, and just so fucking real. And she was never a mean girl, which she so easily could have been because she was gorgeous and funny.”