Mother launches e-commerce site with bullet-resistant leisurewear

"Gun violence is obviously both a sensitive and complex issue, especially here in the US—though recently too with a major tragic incident in the UK,” said Charlie McKittrick, chief strategy officer at Mother U.S., referring to the killing of a 9-year-old girl in Liverpool last month. “There are people with strong opinions on both sides of the issue. Like any good political strategy, the people in-between (concerned but inactive) seemed to hold the potential for greatest incremental impact and movement. We asked ourselves, what was a new way we could battle that inertia? How could we get people to see the issue through a new lens provocative enough to get them off the fence and do something?”

While Kickback is initially just a prototype, Mother plans for it to go on sale in the future. It is the start of what the agency intends to be a full range of products highlighting gun violence.

Another new product, "Cûf," highlights our obsession with smartphones. It consists of a rose gold phone case, to which a handcuff is attached. Priced at $1,000, it's promoted on the site in satirical language as "a luxury handcuff phone case that lets the real people in your life know immediately what they might only otherwise learn gradually, painfully or if ever, notification by notification, over the course of a relationship that decomposes slowly and then all at once, just like all the others: that anything your phone says or does at any moment is more important than they are."

Mother will initially make a run of 10 phone cases, in collaboration with a New York diamond district producer; as well as rose gold, they will come in gold and platinum.