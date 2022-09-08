Mother launches e-commerce site with bullet-resistant leisurewear

Mother today launched its "Mother Goods" venture, a website and Instagram account that will showcase a range of products designed to change how people think about and behave around specific issues in the world.
The independent agency revealed that it was launching "Mother Goods" as part of its new Make Our Children Proud platform in June. It intends to seek and develop product ideas that create progress for the world based on social and cultural issues, from gun control to LGBTQ+, women's rights and social media addiction. While some will be available for retail, others are created simply to highlight causes and issues.
In addition to including previous Mother ventures, such as its "luxury diaper" made as a stunt in collaboration with Goop and Baby2Baby to highlight the U.S. tax on diapers, the "Mother Goods" site includes several new products.
Kickback Lounge Wear is a range of bullet-resistant leisurewear designed "to protect you from guns in the comfort of your home." Designed to highlight the inertia around gun violence in the U.S., the range includes a bathrobe "lined with the finest ballistic aramid fiber body plates, giving you the protection and peace of mind you need in a country where you can get shot by anyone, anywhere, anytime." Other designs in the range include slippers and a lawn chair.