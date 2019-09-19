Nature's Bounty names Doner as its latest creative agency of record
Vitamin brand Nature's Bounty has once again moved its creative account to a new agency.
The brand has tapped MDC's Doner as U.S. creative and strategy agency of record, ending its relationship with WPP's VMLY&R, which only won the account from Droga5 in January. Droga5, the agency recently acquired by Accenture Interactive, had first picked up the account in 2015.
A VMLY&R spokeswoman told Ad Age that the agency did not try to defend the business.
"Connecting with consumers and communicating our role in their wellness journey is critical to the success of our Nature’s Bounty portfolio,” Don Kerrigan, Nature's Bounty Co. president of North America, said in a statement. “Doner presented us with a comprehensive suite of strategic, creative and production capabilities and we look forward to working together to fuel further growth in our rapidly evolving industry.”
Doner CEO David DeMuth added in the statement that the agency will help Nature's Bounty "communicate the meaning and purpose of their products in consumers’ everyday lives.”
Doner tacks Nature's Bounty onto its growing roster of health and wellness clients that includes Allegheny Health Network, Beaumont Health, Gum Brands, MedStar Health, Hackensack Meridian and Premier Health.