No Fixed Address expands with indie agency ‘Courage’

Last month, news broke that Dhaval Bhatt, Joel Holtby and Niki Sahni, top execs from celebrated independent Canadian agency Rethink, were departing to open a new creative shop, backed by another top agency in the country, No Fixed Address. Today, they unveiled their new company’s name and m.o.: Courage.
Co-founders and Chief Creative Officers Bhatt and Holtby and President and Partner Sahni will be at the helm of the independent, owner-operated creative shop, backed by NFA Inc. and its co-founders Dave Lafond and Serge Rancourt. They say the new agency’s moniker serves as shorthand for its offerings—as well as its goals when it comes to clients.
“Very simply, Courage is a one-word business model,” Bhatt said. “Hire people who show courage, find clients who want courage and do work that takes courage.”
Holtby added, “We love Courage as a name because it offers instant clarity to anyone who hears it on who we are and what we’re about to do. Right off the hop, it creates a shorthand that lets us get to breakthrough work faster and in a more fun way.”