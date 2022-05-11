No Fixed Address expands with indie agency ‘Courage’

Courage adds to NFA Inc.'s growing collective of marketing services across North America and globally, which span advertising, health, digital products, performance marketing and media planning and buying. The company has seen impressive growth over the last year and in 2021 saw its overall North American revenue jump 100%, fueled largely by NFA Health as well as the massive success of its U.S. creative agency, Mischief, which recently earned the honor of Ad Age’s Agency of the Year.

“The No Fixed Address model is actually very simple—but impossible to achieve without the right people,” Lafond said. “We listen to what clients want and build around their needs. What started as one creative shop six years ago has evolved into an integrated marketing collective we call ‘The Grid.’ This houses services that span media, digital products, design, PR, production, and health. All of our agencies have access to ‘The Grid.’ Courage will be no different.”

Although the company will be based in Toronto, “as we have learned over the pandemic, that’s no longer keeping us from delivering great work anywhere in the world,” said Sahni. “We’re engaged in conversations with brands on both sides of the border.”

The shop’s leaders say they’ve already been working on projects for global brands that can’t yet be disclosed. As for the kind of work to expect from the company, clients can look to the founders’ previous “courageous” projects. Courage founders’ previous shop Rethink, a former Ad Age Creative Agency of the Year, is known for its inventive ideas for the likes of Heinz, Ikea and Molson Coors.

Bhatt, who was recently named a finalist as Creative Director of the Year at Ad Age's Creativity Awards, cites as one of his favorite projects the “Make it Canadian” case for Molson Canadian, which sold competitors’ beer in the brand’s own boxes in order to get Canadians to support all Canadian brew brands (instead of those from America).