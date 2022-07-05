Ogilvy hires Menno Kluin as New York chief creative officer

Kluin is just the latest high-profile hire to join Ogilvy over the last year. Last October, former TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Chief Creative Officer Chris Beresford-Hill became president of North America advertising, following the agency’s hires of McCann vet Devika Bulchandani as North American CEO and global chairwoman of advertising and Liz Taylor as global chief creative office. Each of the hires came on board after former McCann Worldgroup Creative Chairman Rob Reilly moved over to WPP to become global chief creative officer.

In the midst of this turnaround moment, Beresford-Hill said that “there’s an abundance of opportunity, maybe so much that you can get distracted. But Menno is the kind of leader that’s going to be able to cut through the chaos, figure out the most important things to do and do them. it’s about having someone come in who knows how to connect the dots and bring the teams together, bridge the gaps and get all the different teams humming and putting great work out.”

Given recent big wins such as Audi, that team will need to grow. There are currently about 22 openings in the creative department that Kluin will be looking to fill, but he’s also adamant about making the most of existing talent. “I'm very invested in the team and never want to make it seem like the current team will be dismissed—not at all, not even close. I've built my career really working with individuals and figuring out what their priorities and strengths are and trying to see how to bring the best out of them.”

As for the culture he wants to create, Kluin said he hopes to build an environment for consistent, long-term success—"teach the right things, build the right processes, help everybody to build portfolios and have long-term, sustained careers," he said. "That’s is the hope, rather than individual sprints for short-term glory.”

“Menno is a modern creative who pushes the boundaries of possibility,” Taylor said in a statement. “He understands the complexities of our clients' business today and has a proven ability to produce creative solutions for them that are meticulously crafted and filled with wit and charm.”

De Blois added: “What many of us love about Menno is that he is a builder that brings out the true potential in talent, helps raise clients’ ambitions, and has a track record for delivering work that creates a meaningful impact. He also has an appreciation for David Ogilvy’s legacy, which is incredibly important to all of us as we continue to grow and evolve the agency.”