Mojo Supermarket wins online reseller StockX and brings on new talent

Mojo Supermarket is staffing up with three significant hires and a high-profile business win.
As of January, Mojo Supermarket had just six full-time employees, but the independent shop now numbers 31 employees in service of big-name brands like The Truth Initiative, rowing machine startup Hydrow and its latest client, StockX, an e-commerce reseller platform for sneakers, streetwear and more that claims 30 million global monthly visitors.
The new additions to the Mojo team include Tasha Cronin, head of production, who joins from Droga5; Hannah Benabdallah, head of communications, who moves from media company Vice; and Autumn Maison, who takes the role of “dean,” which the agency defines as someone “who fosters a safe and motivational school for creative individuals.”
Maison joins the company after four years at Spotify on its in-house creative team. Cronin spent nearly seven years with Accenture Interactive’s Droga5, where she oversaw the team of interactive and experiential producers. Benabdallah, whose role will be to help shape Mojo’s story, was global communications director at Vice.