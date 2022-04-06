Perdue Foods hires Colle McVoy as creative agency of record

Reclaiming its position

Jessica Henrichs, Colle McVoy president, said the poultry category has become more competitive and confusing for consumers over the years. “Perdue was the first brand to talk about no antibiotics ever. And now there are so many different claims at the [grocery] case that consumers have a really hard time differentiating what is the gold standard. What does it mean to be natural, organic, free-range, antibiotic-free, no antibiotics ever? It’s just noise.”

Perdue, she said, “needs to set out once again to reclaim their position as the best chicken in the world.”

“We’ll think about how we show up in the [food] case and how we set the brand apart in that environment and I think you’ll see a lot more in social media,” Henrichs said.

The agency found the brand's target audience is women between the ages of 25 and 55 and that demographic is 148% more likely to gather their information about chicken through social media than the average consumer, Henrichs said. Because of this, there is a big opportunity for Perdue in places like TikTok or Instagram, she said, noting, “We want to make sure that we’re showing up where our consumer is.”

But TV will remain an important advertising channel, Zucker said. TV “has been and always will be a significant part of our communication," Zucker said. "It's just a very efficient way to communicate our message.”

Perdue spent $24.6 million on U.S. measured media in 2021, up from $19.8 million in 2020, a 23.9% increase, according to Kantar. Its media agencies include TradeX Partners, which buys broadcast and display, and Marriner Marketing, which buys paid social. RMV Co. “owns the paid strategy budget,” the company said.

Family ties

The Perdue family has been a mainstay in the company’s ads and has been doing commercials for the brand for more than seven years. Both Zucker and Henrichs said to expect Jim Perdue and his two sons Chris and Ryan to remain in the marketer’s new campaigns.

Colle McVoy’s first campaign for Perdue will launch in May.

Perdue is the latest win for Stagwell's Colle McVoy, which saw an 88% win rate in 2021. During that period, it landed Northern Tool + Equipment, Blu Dot, and Whirlpool according to Henrichs.