Publicis' Arthur Sadoun reveals cancer surgery

Publicis Groupe Chairman-CEO Arthur Sadoun told employees today that he has had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his neck and will cease traveling for two months to undergo further treatment.

"Today I want to share something with you that is very personal," said Sadoun in an internal video addressed to the company's 88,000 global employees. "A couple of weeks ago I had surgery to remove a very small tumor that turned out to be cancer. Many of you have experienced that for you or for your family. This is something that is pretty tough to hear, but most of you know also that this is something you can overcome. In my case we caught this very early. We went to surgery immediately and they removed all the cancerous cells, so today I can tell you that there is absolutely no reason to worry. I have been very lucky that we have moved so fast."

Sadoun then referenced a scar visible on his neck that nearly extends from jawline to shoulder. "The doctor could have made the scar a bit more discreet," he said wryly, "but I live with it."

The leader of Ad Age's Holding Company of the Year then reassured employees, saying, "This is over, I am now back to the office and back to work" but that he will remain in Paris during the next few months, curtailing his usually frantic travel schedule temporarily.