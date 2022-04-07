Publicis Groupe wins PepsiCo media in China

Jane Lin-Baden, Publicis Groupe’s managing partner of APAC and CEO of North Asia, in a statement said: “This provides an incredible opportunity to work with some of the most iconic brands in the industry. Our team is so motivated and excited to apply the best of our thinking and capabilities to create winning momentum for PepsiCo in China.”

WPP had handled the account via Mindshare. The shift comes about five months after WPP won Coca-Cola’s global media and creative account, which created a possible conflict for WPP’s PepsiCo account. A WPP representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PepsiCo reported a 14% operating profit increase for 2021 in its Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China region.

Some of the growth came from its 2020 acquisition of an online snacks business in China called Hangzhou Haomusi Food Co., Ltd., which goes by “Be & Cheery.” PepsiCo, which has been operating in China for some 40 years, in 2020 called the acquisition “an important step in the company’s goal to become China’s leading consumer-centric food and beverage company.”