Publicis Groupe wins PepsiCo media in China

Publicis Groupe has won PepsiCo’s media buying and planning account in China, unseating incumbent WPP.
Publicis will create a dedicated unit called Plus+ by Publicis for the account that is led by Zenith. The move continues the holding company’s successful strategy of creating bespoke teams for big clients. The PepsiCo scope includes planning and buying across beverage and food brands in mainland China, including Pepsi, Mirinda, 7Up, Gatorade, Bubly, Lay's, Quaker, Doritos and Cheetos. The two parties inked a three-year contract that began April 1.
The review was run by Ebiquity.
PepsiCo is the world’s 26th-largest advertiser, spending $3 billion in 2020, according to the latest figures from the Ad Age Datacenter. The Asia and Pacific region accounts for about 10% of the measured media spending.