Publicis Groupe wins PepsiCo media in China

The holding company creates a dedicated unit for the account led by Zenith
By E.J. Schultz. Published on April 07, 2022.
Credit: PepsiCo

Publicis Groupe has won PepsiCo’s media buying and planning account in China, unseating incumbent WPP.

Publicis will create a dedicated unit called Plus+ by Publicis for the account that is led by Zenith. The move continues the holding company’s successful strategy of creating bespoke teams for big clients. The PepsiCo scope includes planning and buying across beverage and food brands in mainland China, including Pepsi, Mirinda, 7Up, Gatorade, Bubly, Lay's, Quaker, Doritos and Cheetos. The two parties inked a three-year contract that began April 1. 

The review was run by Ebiquity.

PepsiCo is the world’s 26th-largest advertiser, spending $3 billion in 2020, according to the latest figures from the Ad Age Datacenter. The Asia and Pacific region accounts for about 10% of the measured media spending.

Jane Lin-Baden, Publicis Groupe’s managing partner of APAC and CEO of North Asia, in a statement said: “This provides an incredible opportunity to work with some of the most iconic brands in the industry. Our team is so motivated and excited to apply the best of our thinking and capabilities to create winning momentum for PepsiCo in China.”

WPP had handled the account via Mindshare. The shift comes about five months after WPP won Coca-Cola’s global media and creative account, which created a possible conflict for WPP’s PepsiCo account. A WPP representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PepsiCo reported a 14% operating profit increase for 2021 in its Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China region. 

Some of the growth came from its 2020 acquisition of an online snacks business in China called Hangzhou Haomusi Food Co., Ltd., which goes by “Be & Cheery.” PepsiCo, which has been operating in China for some 40 years, in 2020 called the acquisition “an important step in the company’s goal to become China’s leading consumer-centric food and beverage company.”

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

