Starcom lays off two top US executives

Starcom has let go of two of its top U.S. executives, Chief Operating Officer Karla Knecht and Chief Client Officer Maureen Glure, the Publicis media agency confirmed. Both Knecht and Glure had been at Starcom since the 1990s.

“To better deliver for our clients and people, Starcom has made changes to the leadership team,” a Starcom spokesperson told Ad Age. “Maureen and Karla have been valued leaders within our agency and the industry for many years. We wish them nothing but the best in the future.”