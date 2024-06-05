Agency News

Starcom lays off two top US executives

Publicis media agency cuts ties with Karla Knecht and Maureen Glure
By Parker Herren. Published on June 05, 2024.
Campbell Soup Co. in discussions about Goldfish creative account

Karla Knecht, chief operating officer, Starcom U.S., and Maureen Glure, executive VP, chief client officer, Starcom U.S.

Credit: Starcom

Starcom has let go of two of its top U.S. executives, Chief Operating Officer Karla Knecht and Chief Client Officer Maureen Glure, the Publicis media agency confirmed. Both Knecht and Glure had been at Starcom since the 1990s. 

“To better deliver for our clients and people, Starcom has made changes to the leadership team,” a Starcom spokesperson told Ad Age. “Maureen and Karla have been valued leaders within our agency and the industry for many years. We wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

Knecht and Glure did not respond to requests for comment.

Knecht, who has been chief operating officer since early 2022, has worked at Starcom since 1995, according to her LinkedIn profile. Glure was named chief client officer in 2020, and has been with Starcom since 1999, per LinkedIn.

Starcom U.S. has recently endured a series of account losses, which one source attributed the executive layoffs to. Last year, Dentsu’s Carat won longtime Starcom U.S. client Kraft Heinz; OMG’s PHD won Grupo Bimbo; and Lowe’s Home Improvement shifted to sibling Publicis agency Spark Foundry. 

