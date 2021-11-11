The Richards Group named agency of record for MetroNet

The Richards Group this week was named agency of record for MetroNet, the largest independently-owned fiber-optic provider in the U.S. The win for the agency comes just over three months since it signed on with Dave’s Killer Bread and just over a year after it lost 40% of its revenue due to a scandal caused by its founder, Stan Richards.

The agency has been rebuilding since Stan Richards, who has since stepped down, made a racist remark in an internal meeting that left the agency scrambling after losing major clients like Home Depot and Keurig Dr Pepper. A few, like Charles Schwab and Choctaw Casinos and Resorts, remained on the agency’s roster, and in the year since, the shop has added Huntsman Corp., Americaneagle.com, and the American Cotton Shippers Association, among others.

For MetroNet, which operates across 13 states, Richards will handle creative advertising strategy, digital and social strategy, media planning and buying. The agency, which in the past has worked in the sector with clients including Charter, Spectrum, Comcast and AT&T Broadband, will be charged with "refreshing" the brand's look and feel, according to a press release.

“Fundamentally, MetroNet is based on winning fiber-to-the-home technology, but the ground is littered with premium technologies that never made it. To grow a brand, you have to be more than better— you have to be different,” said Jerry Dow, MetroNet’s chief marketing officer in a statement. “The Richards Group is a value-add partner that can hit the ground running with a seasoned team and a proven track record of differentiating brands. They will help us find and leverage meaningful differentiation in a category that is complacent and commoditized.”

The previous agency could not be learned at press time.