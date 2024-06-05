R&R Partners hires new chief creative officer amid new era for Las Vegas

Chuck Monn, who started as R&R’s CCO in April, spent more than 15 years at Media Arts Lab as a key architect of Apple campaigns including “Get a Mac” and “Shot on iPhone.”

In his new role, Monn is based in Los Angeles but is visiting Las Vegas regularly. Guto Araki, R&R’s most recent creative chief, left the agency in February.

What drew him to R&R, Monn said, was the agency’s skill set beyond traditional advertising. Best known for the long-running “What happens here, stays here” tourism campaign for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, R&R quietly operates in other areas, including government affairs, crisis communications and digital innovation (through its House of V unit, specializing in AR/VR).

R&R has also been central to Vegas’ growth as a sports town, having worked behind the scenes to bring the NFL’s Raiders as well as a major Formula 1 race to town.