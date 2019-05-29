Sid Lee appoints first U.S. CEO as it expands in the region
Global creative agency Sid Lee has named Andy Bateman as its first U.S. CEO in a move to broaden its scope in the region.
Bateman hails from Monitor Deloitte Australia, Deloitte’s strategy consulting practice, where he was a national lead partner for innovation strategy. His role at Sid Lee will be centered around navigating the use of new technologies and data, building the agency as a “digital-first creative company” and differentiating its offerings.
“Andy’s business acumen, combined with his extensive experience in digital data and consulting, brings new firepower to Sid Lee’s vision,” Sid Lee Group CEO Bertrand Cesvet said in a statement.
Bateman's appointment follows several new Hakuhodo DY Holdings-owned Kyu companies being repositioned under the Sid Lee umbrella including creative shop Digital Kitchen, brand transformation firm Hornall Anderson, brand strategy studio RedPeak and experience management and content creator in sports and entertainment Infrared. Bateman will oversee all four shops.
Originally headquartered in Montreal, Sid Lee merged with Kyu, a collective of creative companies in New York, in 2015 to expand its global footprint. (Kyu was only founded in 2014). Sid Lee is now based in Montreal, Toronto, Paris, New York and Los Angeles.
Bateman will report to Sid Lee Group President Vito Piazza. Nicolas Van Erum, managing partner of Sid Lee L.A., will report to him.
“This creative firm, now materially enhanced with the talents of Digital Kitchen, Hornall Anderson, Infrared and RedPeak, is an incomparable ally for clients,” Bateman said in a statement. “For me personally, this is an incredible opportunity that I just couldn’t resist. It also marks a return to the U.S. after nine wonderful years in Sydney.”
In the early days of his career, Bateman held planning and account roles at agencies such as WPP’s J. Walter Thompson (now Wunderman Thompson), Publicis New York, Publicis London and Interpublic Group’s McCann. Before joining Deloitte in 2017, he served as the founder and CEO of consulting firm Everyone and the director of segment marketing for Telstra, an Australian telecommunications company.