BBH USA hired by brand that turns air into water

The bulk of the business in the UAE supports hospitality, education, corporate and government sectors. “Our atmospheric water generators are providing these customers with sustainable, on-site water access while reducing reliance on single-use plastics,” Carr said.
A1rwater will initially concentrate on marketing its bottled and canned water in the U.S. It’s a crowded—and lucrative—category, but the brand believes there’s an opportunity to redefine how water is “sourced, delivered and consumed,” especially as consumers grow increasingly concerned with water quality and demand sustainable solutions, Carr said.
“There’s some really interesting health and wellness benefits,” such as “being free of microplastics,” said Panariello, who assumed the top role at BBH USA in July. “We as a society have expected access to water, but there’s also a quality of water conversation to be had.”
A1rwater plans to build brand awareness and its audience through digital and social platforms, as well as sponsorships and partnerships, Carr said. Experiential marketing will also be a key focus, according to Panariello, who said it’s important for consumers to experience the brand and how the technology works.
“Bringing that innovation to the forefront will be important,” Panariello said.