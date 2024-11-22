Agency News

BBH USA hired by brand that turns air into water

A1rwater looks to build its brand in the U.S. through social and digital efforts, as well as experiential
By Ewan Larkin. Published on November 22, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
What aspiring ad professionals can learn from Rob Reilly's mid-career pivot

A1rwater Americas is led by two former Bacardi execs.

Credit: A1rwater

A brand that turns humidity in the air into drinking water is expanding into the U.S.—and it’s hired BBH to help it do so.

The Publicis Groupe agency was selected to handle creative for A1rwater, which was founded in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in 2018. The brand made its stateside debut in October, led by Americas CEO Peter Carr and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Bibbo.

Both Carr and Bibbo were executives at Bacardi, where the former worked with BBH USA CEO Steven Panariello.

BBH USA won the business without a competitive review. Media duties for the U.S. remain “under evaluation,” Carr said in an email.

Agency Review Tracker

Stay up to date with the latest account reviews
Click here

The strategy 

A1rwater’s products and services include still and sparkling water in reusable bottles or recyclable cans for consumers. The brand, which says it uses “atmospheric water generation technology,” also supports commercial and governmental organizations, which may require larger quantities of water. Through its A1R3000 industrial machine, it can produce up to 3,000 liters per day and eliminate the need for extensive supply chains, Carr said. 

A1rwater sells canned and bottled water.

Credit: A1water

The bulk of the business in the UAE supports hospitality, education, corporate and government sectors. “Our atmospheric water generators are providing these customers with sustainable, on-site water access while reducing reliance on single-use plastics,” Carr said.

A1rwater will initially concentrate on marketing its bottled and canned water in the U.S. It’s a crowded—and lucrative—category, but the brand believes there’s an opportunity to redefine how water is “sourced, delivered and consumed,” especially as consumers grow increasingly concerned with water quality and demand sustainable solutions, Carr said. 

More: 5 ad agency programs making an environmental impact

“There’s some really interesting health and wellness benefits,” such as “being free of microplastics,” said Panariello, who assumed the top role at BBH USA in July. “We as a society have expected access to water, but there’s also a quality of water conversation to be had.”

A1rwater plans to build brand awareness and its audience through digital and social platforms, as well as sponsorships and partnerships, Carr said. Experiential marketing will also be a key focus, according to Panariello, who said it’s important for consumers to experience the brand and how the technology works. 

“Bringing that innovation to the forefront will be important,” Panariello said. 

A-List & Creativity Awards

Enter for a chance to be recognized as the best in advertising
Submit your entry here
More water marketing news
Liquid Death delivers ‘misfortune cookies’ with grim messages to Chinese restaurants
Tim Nudd
Why Gatorade launched a water brand and how it is being marketed
Jon Springer
Brittany Lewis Aitken transformed Saratoga Spring Water into a culinary icon
Jon Springer
Liquid Death to sponsor three Nascar fans—and wrap their cars
Tim Nudd

In this article:

Headshot of Ewan Larkin
Ewan Larkin

Ewan Larkin covers ad agencies, including new business, executive moves, trends and more. He previously covered corporate communications and public relations agencies as a reporter at PRWeek.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

What aspiring ad professionals can learn from Rob Reilly's mid-career pivot

What aspiring ad professionals can learn from Rob Reilly's mid-career pivot
How young creatives can be bold and intentional in their careers

How young creatives can be bold and intentional in their careers
How brands can protect themselves in media agency contracts

How brands can protect themselves in media agency contracts
Leo Burnett to close Detroit office, lay off 79 after losing GM business

Leo Burnett to close Detroit office, lay off 79 after losing GM business
Agency news you need to know this week

Agency news you need to know this week
How Feastables and Heineken are using LinkedIn to find new agency partners

How Feastables and Heineken are using LinkedIn to find new agency partners
What young ad professionals can learn from the agency sprint model

What young ad professionals can learn from the agency sprint model
Most brands expect to change agency compensation models within the next three years

Most brands expect to change agency compensation models within the next three years