BBH USA hired by brand that turns air into water

A brand that turns humidity in the air into drinking water is expanding into the U.S.—and it’s hired BBH to help it do so.

The Publicis Groupe agency was selected to handle creative for A1rwater, which was founded in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in 2018. The brand made its stateside debut in October, led by Americas CEO Peter Carr and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Bibbo.

Both Carr and Bibbo were executives at Bacardi, where the former worked with BBH USA CEO Steven Panariello.

BBH USA won the business without a competitive review. Media duties for the U.S. remain “under evaluation,” Carr said in an email.