Tombras wins Re/Max U.S. media account
Tombras has won the U.S. media account of Re/Max, an international real estate franchisor based in Denver, Colorado, following a review.
The Knoxville-based full-service agency takes the business from incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network-owned Carat. One person close to the review said Carat competed to defend. The agency declined to comment.
The review, managed by consultants Nancy Hill’s Media Sherpas and Zach Rosenberg, began sometime over the summer.
Abby Lee, Re/Max senior VP of marketing and communications, said in a statement that the company was “incredibly impressed by Tombras’ ability to leverage data for business results.”
“We have big plans for 2020 and look forward to going to the next level through this partnership,” Lee noted.
Dooley Tombras, president of the agency, added in a statement that Re/Max is “so data rich, they’re a perfect partner to leverage our capabilities.”
Re/Max continues to work on creative with San Francisco-based agency Camp & King, which was formed under Havas in 2011. Camp & King won lead creative duties for Re/Max in 2015 and led the company’s 2017 rebrand—its first brand identity revamp in 45 years.
Tombras will work with Camp & King on a campaign set to debut sometime early this year.
Re/Max spends about $40 million a year on measured media globally, according to estimates from R3 co-founder and principal Greg Paull.
The real estate company employs about 125,000 agents across 110 countries. From 1999 to 2013, it held the largest market share in North America as measured by residential transactions, says Re/Max, which opened its first office in Beijing in 2014.