Agency News

Travelocity taps Doner as AOR

New work will debut in July
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Agencies are redefining what it means to work 'together' in a post-pandemic world

Travelocity gnome

Credit: Travelocity

As more consumers return to travel and the industry sees a long-awaited rebound, travel brands are mapping out their strategy to be top of mind for booking. To that end, Travelocity tapped Doner as its new agency-of-record, following a review that began in January.

“We are a very data-driven company, and we were really looking for a partner that could be very strategic and data-driven in their strategy,” says Laura Molnar, head of brand marketing at Expedia Group-owned Travelocity, based in Dallas. “They brought that in addition to creativity, not only unique creative but also thinking about the creative at each point in the funnel and how do you tell that message based on where that person is in the journey.”

Such a strategy is necessary amid the cluttered travel landscape as all brands clamor for a piece of the pie. In addition to other online travel agencies, Travelocity, a 25-year-old brand, is also competing with airlines and hotels, which have long been encouraging direct booking from consumers; Airbnb and Google. A host of travel brands, including Expedia, are taking a fresh look at their marketing with new creative and agency relationships. Travelocity most recently worked with Proof, which did not participate in the review.

Related articles
Odd brand swag alert: Expedia gives away 3D-printed replicas of Joe Jonas’ hand
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Why people returning to cities are investing in furniture rentals
Adrianne Pasquarelli

“Everybody’s been on the sidelines for over a year,” says David DeMuth, CEO of Detroit-based Doner, which has worked with travel brands such as Hotels.com and Expedia in the past.

“Everybody is going to be coming hard at the consumer and that’s why you need a smart strategy and a differentiating creative message.”

That creative message will be seen by consumers in July, when new work rolls out. DeMuth declined to say if the campaign will include Travelocity’s well-known Roaming Gnome. Travelocity will return to broadcast TV and push messaging on social channels and digital video.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Agencies are redefining what it means to work 'together' in a post-pandemic world

Agencies are redefining what it means to work 'together' in a post-pandemic world
Massachusetts sues Publicis Health, alleging it ‘fueled’ opioid crisis in state through its work for Purdue Pharma

Massachusetts sues Publicis Health, alleging it ‘fueled’ opioid crisis in state through its work for Purdue Pharma
Agencies celebrate moms and Georgia wants to be on your mind: Agency Brief

Agencies celebrate moms and Georgia wants to be on your mind: Agency Brief
Wieden+Kennedy vet Neil Christie to depart after 17 years

Wieden+Kennedy vet Neil Christie to depart after 17 years
Ogilvy New York Executive Partner and President Lauren Crampsie is leaving

Ogilvy New York Executive Partner and President Lauren Crampsie is leaving
How—and when—agencies are coming back into the office

How—and when—agencies are coming back into the office
MDC and Stagwell report negative first-quarter organic growth

MDC and Stagwell report negative first-quarter organic growth
The Martin Agency named creative agency for crypto company Coinbase

The Martin Agency named creative agency for crypto company Coinbase