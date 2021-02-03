Agency News

United Airlines puts creative account in review

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen is the incumbent
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Publicis results boosted by ‘resilient’ U.S., despite overall decline in 2020

A United Airlines plane

Credit: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

After a tumultuous year for the travel industry, United Airlines is taking a look at its creative advertising and in the process reviewing its agency relationship with Dentsu Mcgarrybowen, a spokesman confirmed today. The airline says it's doing so to position the brand for “a strong recovery."

The review “will be key to helping us build an enduring creative platform that continues to strengthen our brand narrative,” United said in a statement, noting that “the last year represents the most sustained, seismic disruption in the history of commercial aviation.”

Indeed, the airline industry was decimated last year as a result of coronavirus-related lockdowns and passengers avoiding travel.  A recent NBC report found that plane passenger volume dropped to 90,000 in April from a high of 2 million; even the holidays generated less than half of passenger volume than usual, NBC said. United laid off employees.

 

Related articles
Super Bowl 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far
Jeanine Poggi
Desperate for dollars, travel brands ramp up fall campaigns
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Experts expect brands to lower prices this year in an effort to attract customers to flying again, even as vaccines continue their slow rollout. Marketing will also play a large role in helping consumers feel safe enough to board a plane. United’s CEO Scott Kirby has been vocal about mandatory vaccines for employees.

United had been working with McGarryBowen since 2011. The agency has been invited to participate in the closed review, which does not include media, the spokesman said. He declined to comment on a timeline.

McGarryBowen had its own tumultuous year in 2020 as parent Dentsu International announced in November a reduction of its agency brands to six from 160. Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Global Chief Creative Officer Ned Crowley and Global and U.S. Chief Strategy Officer Jennifer Zimmerman were restructured to consulting roles at the time. The agency lost its high-profile Oscar Mayer account to Johannes Leonardo. McGarryBowen also lost creative agency duties for Intel, which chose VMLY&R as global creative agency of record.

A representative from Dentsu McGarryBowen did not immediately return a request for comment about United’s review.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Publicis results boosted by ‘resilient’ U.S., despite overall decline in 2020

Publicis results boosted by ‘resilient’ U.S., despite overall decline in 2020
Jacqueline Lovelock to lead R/GA’s new health care practice

Jacqueline Lovelock to lead R/GA’s new health care practice
Slap Global's mini musical is an indictment of agency manifestos

Slap Global's mini musical is an indictment of agency manifestos
How Marcus Thomas is providing greater access to the industry for diverse high schoolers

How Marcus Thomas is providing greater access to the industry for diverse high schoolers
Merkle's Kirt Morris on his new role as global chief equity officer

Merkle's Kirt Morris on his new role as global chief equity officer
Creative collective Saturday Morning adds five to its board of directors

Creative collective Saturday Morning adds five to its board of directors
Q&A: Rob Reilly explains why he is moving to WPP

Q&A: Rob Reilly explains why he is moving to WPP
Cannes confirms it plans to hold the International Festival of Creativity in person in June

Cannes confirms it plans to hold the International Festival of Creativity in person in June