United Airlines puts creative account in review

After a tumultuous year for the travel industry, United Airlines is taking a look at its creative advertising and in the process reviewing its agency relationship with Dentsu Mcgarrybowen, a spokesman confirmed today. The airline says it's doing so to position the brand for “a strong recovery."
The review “will be key to helping us build an enduring creative platform that continues to strengthen our brand narrative,” United said in a statement, noting that “the last year represents the most sustained, seismic disruption in the history of commercial aviation.”
Indeed, the airline industry was decimated last year as a result of coronavirus-related lockdowns and passengers avoiding travel. A recent NBC report found that plane passenger volume dropped to 90,000 in April from a high of 2 million; even the holidays generated less than half of passenger volume than usual, NBC said. United laid off employees.
Experts expect brands to lower prices this year in an effort to attract customers to flying again, even as vaccines continue their slow rollout. Marketing will also play a large role in helping consumers feel safe enough to board a plane. United’s CEO Scott Kirby has been vocal about mandatory vaccines for employees.
United had been working with McGarryBowen since 2011. The agency has been invited to participate in the closed review, which does not include media, the spokesman said. He declined to comment on a timeline.
McGarryBowen had its own tumultuous year in 2020 as parent Dentsu International announced in November a reduction of its agency brands to six from 160. Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Global Chief Creative Officer Ned Crowley and Global and U.S. Chief Strategy Officer Jennifer Zimmerman were restructured to consulting roles at the time. The agency lost its high-profile Oscar Mayer account to Johannes Leonardo. McGarryBowen also lost creative agency duties for Intel, which chose VMLY&R as global creative agency of record.
A representative from Dentsu McGarryBowen did not immediately return a request for comment about United’s review.