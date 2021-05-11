Agency News

United taps 72andSunny as global creative AOR

The shift means a loss for incumbent Dentsumcgarrybowen
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 11, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Grey promotes Javier Campopiano to new global creative role
Credit: Bloomberg

As it seeks sunnier skies coming out of the pandemic, United Airlines has found a new partner. The company has named 72andSunny global creative agency of record, following a review that dates back to February of this year. The move means it is parting ways with incumbent Dentsumcgarrybowen, which participated in the review.

In a statement, the Chicago-based United said it was impressed with the MDC Partners shop’s “thoughtful approach to strategic and creative direction” as well as its ability to collaborate in a way that “builds on United’s rich history.”

“We’ve spent the last year facing down the most disruptive crisis in our history by innovating at a record pace to better serve our customers under extraordinary circumstances – and our approach has set up United Airlines to emerge as the global leader in our industry,” the company said in a statement.

Bajkowski + Partners helped with the review. Dentsumcgarrybowen's Olympics-related marketing for the airline will still roll out in June as planned.

Related articles
Travelocity taps Doner as AOR
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Expedia banks on biggest campaign in years and user experience overhaul to spur travel rebound
Adrianne Pasquarelli

72andSunny’s Los Angeles office will handle the new account. It’s unclear when new work will roll out. According to United, the company is monitoring increased demand for air travel. Carat will continue to handle media duties for the airline.

While the airline industry faced one of its worst years in history due to coronavirus lockdowns, there have been recent signs of recovery, particularly for leisure travel. Many travel brands are beginning to advertise again  in order to take advantage of increased demand. MediaRadar, which measures ad spending, recently found that regional tourism ad campaigns spent $67.7 million on print, TV and digital advertising in April, a 136% increase compared to March of 2021.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Grey promotes Javier Campopiano to new global creative role

Grey promotes Javier Campopiano to new global creative role
Droga5's head of technology joins BCW as its first chief technology officer

Droga5's head of technology joins BCW as its first chief technology officer
Agencies are redefining what it means to work 'together' in a post-pandemic world

Agencies are redefining what it means to work 'together' in a post-pandemic world
Travelocity taps Doner as AOR

Travelocity taps Doner as AOR
Massachusetts sues Publicis Health, alleging it ‘fueled’ opioid crisis in state through its work for Purdue Pharma

Massachusetts sues Publicis Health, alleging it ‘fueled’ opioid crisis in state through its work for Purdue Pharma
Agencies celebrate moms and Georgia wants to be on your mind: Agency Brief

Agencies celebrate moms and Georgia wants to be on your mind: Agency Brief
Wieden+Kennedy vet Neil Christie to depart after 17 years

Wieden+Kennedy vet Neil Christie to depart after 17 years
Ogilvy New York Executive Partner and President Lauren Crampsie is leaving

Ogilvy New York Executive Partner and President Lauren Crampsie is leaving