United taps 72andSunny as global creative AOR
As it seeks sunnier skies coming out of the pandemic, United Airlines has found a new partner. The company has named 72andSunny global creative agency of record, following a review that dates back to February of this year. The move means it is parting ways with incumbent Dentsumcgarrybowen, which participated in the review.
In a statement, the Chicago-based United said it was impressed with the MDC Partners shop’s “thoughtful approach to strategic and creative direction” as well as its ability to collaborate in a way that “builds on United’s rich history.”
“We’ve spent the last year facing down the most disruptive crisis in our history by innovating at a record pace to better serve our customers under extraordinary circumstances – and our approach has set up United Airlines to emerge as the global leader in our industry,” the company said in a statement.
Bajkowski + Partners helped with the review. Dentsumcgarrybowen's Olympics-related marketing for the airline will still roll out in June as planned.
72andSunny’s Los Angeles office will handle the new account. It’s unclear when new work will roll out. According to United, the company is monitoring increased demand for air travel. Carat will continue to handle media duties for the airline.
While the airline industry faced one of its worst years in history due to coronavirus lockdowns, there have been recent signs of recovery, particularly for leisure travel. Many travel brands are beginning to advertise again in order to take advantage of increased demand. MediaRadar, which measures ad spending, recently found that regional tourism ad campaigns spent $67.7 million on print, TV and digital advertising in April, a 136% increase compared to March of 2021.