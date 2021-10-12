Agency News

Wieden+Kennedy co-founder David Kennedy dies at 82

The agency has temporarily renamed itself Kennedy+Wieden in his honor
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on October 12, 2021.
Buchanan’s partners with CPB for campaign celebrating ‘Hispanic American duality’
20211012_DavidKennedy

David Kennedy.

Credit: Wieden+Kennedy

David Kennedy, co-founder of Wieden+Kennedy and one of the creative minds behind Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” campaign, died Sunday. He was 82. The agency has temporarily renamed itself Kennedy+Wieden in his honor.

“David Kennedy was the purest part of the heart of Wieden+Kennedy,” said agency President Colleen DeCourcy.

Kennedy met longtime partner and agency Co-Founder Dan Wieden when they both worked at McCann-Erickson in Portland, Oregon, in the late 1970s. In 1982, they made the (some said foolish) decision to go their own way, walking away from comfortable posts at an established shop. But they brought their client Nike with them.

Soon after, the fledgling agency created Nike’s first national TV spots, kicking off two decades of now-legendary work for the brand, putting the city of Portland on the creative map and proving that independent agencies could be as influential as their holding company peers.

“David had three passions. His family and creativity were on that list. But his passion for helping the little guy is what made him so unique. Those who are too often overlooked and under-valued. And inspiring them to step up and do great things,” said Dave Luhr, former chairman and president at W+K. “People often ask me what made W+K so special. David Kennedy made W+K so special. We lost a great one. His imprint and legacy will live on.”

Kennedy was born in Kansas in 1939. A welding apprenticeship at 13 instilled in him a lifelong appreciation for the craft, and he went on to study metal sculpture and printmaking at the University of Colorado, passions he continued even well after retirement.

He wed his wife Kathleen in 1963, and the couple settled in Chicago, where they had five children while he worked as a designer and art director at Young & Rubicam, Leo Burnett, Needham and Benton & Bowles. In 1979, he jumped at the chance to move out West, where he had spent much of his youth, leading to his fateful rendezvous with Wieden at McCann-Erickson.

In the early years of Wieden+Kennedy, the pair worked closely together on campaigns for a growing number of clients. Velvet Underground frontman Lou Reed appeared a Honda scooter ad in 1985, one of the first to employ a shaky-cam. Nike debuted “Just Do It” in its 1988 spot “Walt Stack.” After that followed the “Bo Knows” spots and partnerships with Michael Jordan and Spike Lee.
 

Kennedy was “the quiet craftsman,” said Tom Blessington, W+K chairman. “Because he was quiet by nature, you had to seek David out to get to know him. But when you made the effort, you were rewarded with the friendship of a man with a huge heart, a gentle soul, a sharp wit, and a treasure trove of hilarious stories.”

He never quite made the complete transition from worker to administrator that people with their names on the door often undergo. There are tales of him taking out the recycling himself, even once the agency was well-established, and the outpouring of accolades and remembrances most often cite his humility and kindness.

He was curious about our work, curious about our lives and he was always ready to lend a hand in any way,” said Karl Lieberman, W+K chief creative officer. “The man was a legend, but he never fell into any of the trappings that could come with that.”

Kennedy made good on his pursuit of a quiet life, retiring in 1995 at the age of 55 to spend his time making art at his Oregon home. He was inducted into the One Club Creative Hall of Fame in 1999, the Art Directors Club Hall of Fame in 2003 and the American Advertising Federation Hall of Fame in 2012.

Kennedy still worked on pro bono campaigns for a few clients, including the American Indian College Fund, where he sat on the board of trustees. The last work he touched ran as a full-page ad in the New York Times the day after he died.

His family has asked that any in memoriam gifts be made to the American Indian College Fund.

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

