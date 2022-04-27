WPP posts strong revenue growth in first quarter

In its first quarter trading update issued today, WPP reported revenue growth of 6.7% to 3.1 billion pounds. On a “like for like” basis excluding currency, acquisitions and divestitures, its revenue grew 8.1%.

“We saw strong growth across all business sectors and regions, as client demand for our integrated offer remained very positive,” said CEO Mark Read in announcing the results. “We are benefiting from our excellent new business performance in 2020 and 2021, with the onboarding of Coca-Cola being a significant focus. In new business reviews so far this year, we extended our relationship with Mars becoming their global media partner, added digital to our Sky media remit, won the global creative account for JDE Peet’s and were appointed strategic communications partner by Migros, with a focus on commerce strategy, data and content. We also won new assignments with Samsung and Square.”

