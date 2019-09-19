Wunderman Thompson Atlanta retains U.S. Marine Corps account
The U.S. Marine Corps has retained Wunderman Thompson—the WPP agency formed through the merger of J. Walter Thompson and Wunderman—as its lead agency following a review launched in December, a person close to the business says.
A Wunderman Thompson spokeswoman declined to comment, and the Marines' PR department could not immediately be reached.
J. Walter Thompson Atlanta has held the account for the past 72 years; the last time it defended the business was during a long and formal government review process in 2015. (These government-mandated reviews typically happen every five years, though this one came a bit early.)
Going forward, Wunderman Thompson will continue handling full-service advertising duties across TV, radio, print media, internet and direct marketing. Throughout the long partnership, JWT's notable work included "Battle Up," a 2017 campaign centering on a woman in combat, Capt. Erin Demchko.
According to Kantar estimates, the U.S. Marine Corps spent approximately $29.7 million on measured media in 2018, down from $32 million in 2017. During the first half of 2019, the department spent $15.8 million, a $10 million decrease from the $25.8 million it spent during the same period in 2018, Kantar reports.