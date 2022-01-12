You & Mr Jones changes name to Brandtech Group

Founder and CEO Jones told Ad Age an interview that the name change to Brandtech (a term that it registered as a trademark) reflects the "journey" of the company from a startup to a global company with more than 5,000 employees.

“When we were a tiny company with no clients, I felt like You & Mr Jones seemed like a great name for the business," he said. "We've grown pretty dramatically over the last six years. We're the world's largest digital partner for a lot of big brands and big global companies. And what was an idea when I started, which was 'brandtech,' has actually become a category, and given we own the name and have the ability to use the name, I just felt the time was right to make the change."

Jones added that the rebrand also reflects the changing nature of the industry and the entry of other advertising players into the marketing tech space. "There's an incredibly exciting five or six years we're going to go through as the metaverse becomes a reality. It's the right name as we head into Web3," he said. "Nobody wanted to be in this space six years ago but things have changed. The good news is that all the things we said were going to happen have happened; the bad news is that everybody knows that now."