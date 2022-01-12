You & Mr Jones changes name to Brandtech Group

You & Mr Jones is changing its name to The Brandtech Group, as the global marketing tech group seeks to underline its positioning in the category it says it pioneered and reflect its growth from a startup to a global player with $500 million in annual revenue.
The company, founded in 2015 by former Havas Global CEO David Jones, is rebranding all entities that previously carried the You & Mr Jones name (such as You & Mr Jones Media, which it launched last April). Its individual group companies, which include in-housing specialist Oliver, creative agency Gravity Road, influencer marketing agency Collectively and filmmaking specialist Mofilm, will retain their existing brand names.
To mark the change, it has created a new logo which tweaks the "&" from You & Mr Jones and adds the words "The Brandtech Group." It is also minting the retired You & Mr Jones logo into an NFT and then distributing it as multiple tokens to Brandtech Group employees, who will get voting rights on charitable donations totaling $100,000 that the group will then make.
