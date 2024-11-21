5 ad agency programs making an environmental impact

Some agencies have introduced programs to help clients become more sustainable and communicate those efforts in a way that avoids consumer claims of greenwashing. Certain shops have also introduced programs to make their operations more environmentally friendly, as sustainability is a talent recruitment and retention opportunity. A Deloitte study found that more than half of Gen Z and millennial workers research a potential employer’s environmental impact and efforts before accepting a job there.

Ad Age asked various agencies and holding companies to provide information on specific sustainability programs, and also received guidance from Ad Net Zero, an industry group seeking to reduce advertising’s carbon impact. Below, we outline five standout programs and tools ad agencies have introduced that are helping make internal operations, or those of their clients, more sustainable.

No Impact for Big Impact

Publicis Groupe’s No Impact for Big Impact (NIBI) is a training program for employees and clients that provides sustainable solutions to improve day-to-day business operations. It covers eight areas including responsible marketing and communication, responsible production, responsible media, responsible data and AI. The training is offered on its AI talent management tool, Marcel, where 900 clients have been trained, according to a holding company spokesperson. As part of the training, client and agency teams go through live workshops together.

“This part is the most important one because everyone is all aligned behind the same goals,” the spokesperson said. “The media side, which is very fragmented, is the most complex because we need strong actions taken by all media players.”