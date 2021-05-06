Ali Wong is a talking beer can in Coors' newest pitch for its organic brew
When it comes to mixing beers and fitness, Michelob Ultra has long dominated the marketing conversation with ads that for years have blended drinking with running, biking, hiking and other athletic feats. Now Coors, with the help of Ali Wong, is trying to get a piece of the action.
A new campaign from Droga5 features the actress and comedian as the voice of a can of Coors Pure, a new variety of brew marketed as USDA-certified organic. Ads show the talking can praising drinkers for fairly common athletic feats, like going for a bike ride or a run. The campaign, called “Because You Tried Today,” targets “average Joes and Janes who are trying to live a more balanced life and celebrates their everyday fitness wins,” according to a statement.
Media buys include TV programming such as “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ,” as well as shows on Adult Swim. Coors will also make significant buys in podcasts and streaming programming on Hulu and Peacock.
Molson Coors debuted the beer last month with a marketing stunt that asked drinkers to go for a jog by following their own beer-shaped route. The brew dangled $15 prepaid Mastercards for anyone who submitted a screenshot of their route captured via a running app.
The word “pure” is also used for Michelob Ultra’s organic beer play. Anheuser-Busch InBev launched Michelob Ultra Pure Gold in 2018 and has supported it with Super Bowl advertising.