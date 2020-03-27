CMO Strategy

ANA taps high-profile chief marketing officers for Coronavirus Coalition

Group includes execs from Target, McDonald’s and AB InBev
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on March 27, 2020.

ANA Coalition

Credit: Ad Age photo composite; images PepsiCo, Target, GM

As the coronavirus continues its deadly assault across the country, the Association of National Advertisers has put together a group of chief marketing officers to help the marketing community navigate the pandemic.

Called the ANA’s Global CMO Leadership Coalition on COVID-19, the group includes several members of the Global CMO Growth Council, which works with the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The coalition consists of 20 high-profile brand CMOs including Rick Gomez from Target; Norman De Greve from CVS Health; Deborah Wahl from General Motors; Greg Lyons from PepsiCo; Marcel Marcondes of Anheuser-Busch InBev; and Morgan Flatley from McDonald’s Corp.

Mathilde Delhoume, global brand officer of LVMH; Alison Lewis, chief growth officer of Kimberly-Clark; and George Hammer, chief content officer of IBM are also part of the coalition. The full list of involved executives is available here.

They're tasked with identifying the immediate needs of the marketing community in addressing the crisis, putting together a best practices directive on what CMOs should be doing, and highlighting resources and reliable sources of information that CMOs can utilize.

“We’re once again turning our leadership community of CMOs into the force for action that our industry needs now,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice in a statement, noting that the mission is clear and urgent: “It is to help chief marketers shape intelligent practices and provide functional guidance through this unprecedented time.”

The coalition launched earlier this week via a virtual meeting; more of such meetings are in the works.

The ANA, known for industry must-attend events such as the Masters of Marketing and In-House Agency Conference, has not been immune to the wave of coronavirus cancelations affecting all marketers and consumers. The association has canceled its Media Conference, its Email Evolution Conference and its Nonprofit Federation Leadership Summit. Others, such as a Brand Activation Marketing Conference and Advertising Financial Management Conference, are suspended.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

