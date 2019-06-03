Apple just announced it’s selling a Mac monitor stand for $999
There were some murmurs among developers on Monday as Apple was running through the pricing for the new Mac Pro computer at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. Presumably this was directed at Apple’s fancy stand for its $5,000-and-up computer monitor. The stand alone is $999.
Good news: You can purchase it separately for some reason.
Per the “Pricing and Availability” section of Apple’s official press release about the product launch,
The all-new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and will be available to order in the fall. Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, the Pro Stand is $999 and the VESA Mount Adapter is $199. All will be available to order in the fall.
—Bloomberg News with Ad Age staff