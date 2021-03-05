Athleta’s new body-positive campaign aims to build on its skyrocketing growth
Athleta is celebrating body positivity in a new campaign designed to promote the brand’s expanded line of apparel sizes. Called “All, Powerful,” the push embraces inclusivity by showcasing nine sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. A 30-second anthem spot, created with Yard NYC, features a woman wearing each size. A spokesman confirmed that all sizes were represented. (Scroll down to watch the ad.)
The Gap Inc.-owned brand touted the new sizing in an email sent to customers this week, noting “Because the sum is even greater than its parts.”
Athleta is certainly doing its part to increase the sum of Gap Inc.’s sales. Earlier this week, the clothing giant reported earnings that highlighted Athleta’s skyrocketing growth, as the brand continues to resonate with customers while athleisure trends during the pandemic. Athleta has a history of call-to-action campaigns that celebrate womanhood.
Last year, Athleta topped $1 billion in sales, growing 16%; new-customer acquisition rose 70% versus the year prior. In the fourth quarter, the brand’s net sales increased 29%. This compares with overall sales for Gap Inc., which were down 16% for the year to $13.8 billion, though sales in the fourth quarter only declined 6% to $4.4 billion.
On a conference call with analysts, executives called out Athleta’s performance as a growth driver, and noted that campaigns such as “All, Powerful” will help the brand reach $2 billion in sales by 2023.
“We have never been more confident in Athleta’s path forward,” said Gap CEO Sonia Syngal on the call, noting that the brand is Gap’s highest-margin business. “The brand position in the growing active category and its powerful mission to support confident women and girls gives the team permission to grow in multiple directions, across product categories, digital and physical locations, internationally, and through distributed commerce by leveraging the power of our platform and portfolio.”
In the new spot, the nine women move in unison to Dusty Springfield’s “Love Power.” The campaign was developed by a female-led team at Yard, directed and photographed by Carissa Gallo, and choreographed by Erin Murray. The campaign will appear across all digital and social channels, in stores and in out-of-home ads.