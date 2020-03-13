‘Don’t worry, we’ll march again,’ Guinness says in ad after St. Patrick’s Day parade suspensions
Alcoholic brands are poised to take a major hit as more people stay home and avoid bars during the coronavirus pandemic. But the brand facing the most immediate challenge is Guinness—because it relies heavily on St. Patrick’s Day revelry that has been severely muted as the virus spreads. Chicago and New York are among the major cities that have postponed parades that normally draw thousands of people into city streets and eventually into bars.
On Friday, Guinness made the best of the situation with a unifying ad from Philadelphia-based agency Quaker City Mercantile. The spot never specifically mentions coronavirus, but the ad alludes to the fact that the holiday won’t be the same this year. “Don’t worry, we’ll march again,” says an Irish-accented voiceover against parade and party scenes that this year are unlikely to occur, including Chicago’s tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green, which has been postponed.
The ad goes on to say that “on St. Patrick’s Day we are all Irish, but let’s not forget that every day, we are all human. What matters is being with people you care about. Whether you are planning to safely celebrate at the pub, or hosting at home, if you can call the people around you friends or family, you’ve already won. When you raise a pint of Guinness, also remember to raise each other up.”