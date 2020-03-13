CMO Strategy

‘Don’t worry, we’ll march again,’ Guinness says in ad after St. Patrick’s Day parade suspensions

‘When you raise a pint of Guinness, also remember to raise each other up’
By E.J. Schultz. Published on March 13, 2020.

Alcoholic brands are poised to take a major hit as more people stay home and avoid bars during the coronavirus pandemic. But the brand facing the most immediate challenge is Guinness—because it relies heavily on St. Patrick’s Day revelry that has been severely muted as the virus spreads. Chicago and New York are among the major cities that have postponed parades that normally draw thousands of people into city streets and eventually into bars.

On Friday, Guinness made the best of the situation with a unifying ad from Philadelphia-based agency Quaker City Mercantile. The spot never specifically mentions coronavirus, but the ad alludes to the fact that the holiday won’t be the same this year. “Don’t worry, we’ll march again,” says an Irish-accented voiceover against parade and party scenes that this year are unlikely to occur, including Chicago’s tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green, which has been postponed. 

The ad goes on to say that “on St. Patrick’s Day we are all Irish, but let’s not forget that every day, we are all human. What matters is being with people you care about. Whether you are planning to safely celebrate at the pub, or hosting at home, if you can call the people around you friends or family, you’ve already won. When you raise a pint of Guinness, also remember to raise each other up.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Brands scramble to change ad plans after March Madness canceled

Brands scramble to change ad plans after March Madness canceled

How travel brands are navigating the coronavirus landscape

How travel brands are navigating the coronavirus landscape
Disney to close Disneyland resort as virus spreads in California

Disney to close Disneyland resort as virus spreads in California
How to go virtual with your event

How to go virtual with your event
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Girlboss Rally to go digital as a result of travel bans, coronavirus concerns

Girlboss Rally to go digital as a result of travel bans, coronavirus concerns
Target, CVS, Costco limit sales of key items to avoid coronavirus stockpiling

Target, CVS, Costco limit sales of key items to avoid coronavirus stockpiling
Coors Light stops ‘Official Beer of Working Remotely’ ad amid coronavirus outbreak

Coors Light stops ‘Official Beer of Working Remotely’ ad amid coronavirus outbreak