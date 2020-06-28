CMO Strategy

Doritos is giving ad space to Black artists in partnership with Black Lives Matter

Black artists get billboard space and the chip brand is airing a spot created by BET
By Jessica Wohl. Published on June 28, 2020.
Credit: Courtesy Doritos

Doritos is giving Black artists major outdoor ad space to promote their messages as part of a new investment that includes a $150,000 donation to Black Lives Matter.

The Frito-Lay chip brand is also airing a 30-second spot, “Do You Hear Us Now?” during Sunday night’s BET Awards. The spot was created by BET and features Black artists and footage from Black Lives Matter marches.

Doritos says its investment in the #AmplifyBlackVoices effort includes giving Black artists the chance to take over $650,000 worth of its outdoor advertising inventory. Doritos says it is working with Black Lives Matter to identify artists in cities including Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston for the project. Billboards, murals and other installations are set to begin going up on July 6. 

Each installation is set to include a quick nod to the brand, in a signoff message that says “Doritos stands with” before the artist’s signature, and the hashtag #AmplifyBlackVoices.

Doritos is not the first major brand to turn outdoor ad space into messages of support for the Black community nationwide. Earlier this month, Twitter began posting Black Lives Matter tweets on billboards and other outdoor displays.

Doritos is promoting its effort on social media with a message featuring white text on a black background that includes the brand declaring that it hasn't been bold lately, and saying that it is giving over its platforms in the coming weeks "to amplify the voices that need to be heard right now—Black voices." 

Credit:
Courtesy Doritos

Doritos said its $1 million plan includes $650,000 in ad inventory, $200,000 for artists’ work and the $150,000 donation to Black Lives Matter. 

The move follows and is separate from PepsiCo’s plan to invest $400 million over five years to tackle inequality.

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

