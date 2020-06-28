Doritos is giving ad space to Black artists in partnership with Black Lives Matter
Doritos is giving Black artists major outdoor ad space to promote their messages as part of a new investment that includes a $150,000 donation to Black Lives Matter.
The Frito-Lay chip brand is also airing a 30-second spot, “Do You Hear Us Now?” during Sunday night’s BET Awards. The spot was created by BET and features Black artists and footage from Black Lives Matter marches.
Doritos says its investment in the #AmplifyBlackVoices effort includes giving Black artists the chance to take over $650,000 worth of its outdoor advertising inventory. Doritos says it is working with Black Lives Matter to identify artists in cities including Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston for the project. Billboards, murals and other installations are set to begin going up on July 6.
Each installation is set to include a quick nod to the brand, in a signoff message that says “Doritos stands with” before the artist’s signature, and the hashtag #AmplifyBlackVoices.
Doritos is not the first major brand to turn outdoor ad space into messages of support for the Black community nationwide. Earlier this month, Twitter began posting Black Lives Matter tweets on billboards and other outdoor displays.
Doritos is promoting its effort on social media with a message featuring white text on a black background that includes the brand declaring that it hasn't been bold lately, and saying that it is giving over its platforms in the coming weeks "to amplify the voices that need to be heard right now—Black voices."
Doritos said its $1 million plan includes $650,000 in ad inventory, $200,000 for artists’ work and the $150,000 donation to Black Lives Matter.
The move follows and is separate from PepsiCo’s plan to invest $400 million over five years to tackle inequality.