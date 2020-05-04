CMO Strategy

Dove Men+Care looks for the positive in pandemic with campaign about dads caring for kids

Brand taps Uninterrupted and Edelman to show fathers things to do with their children as quarantine drags on
By Jack Neff. Published on May 04, 2020.

Since its inception a decade ago, Dove Men+Care has been built with ads about relationships between dads and kids. So the Unilever brand is launching a campaign depicting real dads’ shelter-in-place lives, using footage harvested from social media, adding original hand-washing videos featuring celebrity dads with their kids, topped off with more how-to videos meant to help dads cope with quarantine.

A “Dad Do” video from Ogilvy Canada gets around current production restraints with user-generated video and photos. Rather than somber piano solos and sad scenes common in other pandemic ads, including Dove’s own “Courage Is Beautiful” last month, “Dad Do” shows dads actually having fun.  

The brand pairs that with a series of videos from Edelman showing dads how to give a haircut, help an autistic child make a change in routine, or help any kid overcome fear, work out at home or be creative.

Dove Men+Care also is working for the first time with Uninterrupted, the creative shop (it prefers the term “athlete empowerment brand” to “agency”) founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, to launch a series of hand- washing tutorial videos. The first is an animated musical featuring DJ Khaled and his daughter, to be followed by other videos to Khaled’s music featuring Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, James’ Lakers teammate JaVale McGee, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

Carlos Gil, global brand VP of Dove Men+Care, knows the drill well by now, having sheltered in place with his own three kids in Connecticut these recent weeks.

At one point, when the search for social videos was turning up too little, Gil says, “We were considering me doing it with my kids as an element.”

Though that wasn’t ultimately unnecessary, it might have involved showing Gil manage the quarantine with family workouts and nightly meditation before dinner around 6 p.m.

“We wanted to bring an uplifting, positive message,” he says. That was partly to stand out from the pack, since he says the team was aware of the rapidly developing pushback other pandemic ads were engendering.

“This is a great opportunity for us as a brand to help men navigate this situation and make the most of it,” Gil says. “The more men experience the transformational effect care has in their lives, the better gender equality will be, the better they will be, the better society will be.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Article
Dove puts new face on 'Real Beauty' in salute to health workers
Jack Neff
See Dove Men's Super Bowl Ad Celebrating Dads
Jeanine Poggi
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Lowe's new CMO on pandemic marketing in the age of social distancing

Lowe's new CMO on pandemic marketing in the age of social distancing
ShamWow gives away branded face masks in its dystopian infomercial

ShamWow gives away branded face masks in its dystopian infomercial
How CVS made an ad during the pandemic that looks nothing like an ad made during the pandemic

How CVS made an ad during the pandemic that looks nothing like an ad made during the pandemic
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Popeyes wants to give out-of-work musicians an at-home gig recording its jingle

Popeyes wants to give out-of-work musicians an at-home gig recording its jingle
Earnings reports reveal which brands are surging, sinking or just holding steady

Earnings reports reveal which brands are surging, sinking or just holding steady
Anheuser-Busch InBev notches major legal victory against Molson Coors over corn syrup ads

Anheuser-Busch InBev notches major legal victory against Molson Coors over corn syrup ads
Sponsors pump up the volume as Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards takes a remote turn

Sponsors pump up the volume as Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards takes a remote turn