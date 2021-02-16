Etsy shares diversity numbers, says its ads and workforce include more people of color
Etsy says it is delivering on its promises to boost diversity—both in its marketing and in its workforce. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the majority, or 59%, of the images of people in its ads had brown or black skin tones, the Brooklyn-based brand stated today.
The figure will be included on Etsy’s annual 10-K report, which is expected to be published later this month. When asked for a comparable figure from 2019, a spokeswoman said that 2020 was the first year Etsy began tracking “marketing images in this way. We believe we are at the forefront of tracking and reporting on this statistic,” she said, adding that “it demonstrates the transparency and high standard of accountability that shape our diversity and inclusion commitments.”
Two of Etsy’s three holiday spots featured people of color. The company says it has been highlighting the Black- and Latinx-owned shops on its platform as well as incorporating more diversity into its social channels and blog.
“Etsy is working to reflect and celebrate the diversity of our communities in external images,” wrote Toni Thompson, Etsy’s global head of people and DEI, in a recent blog post.
Etsy also said that it has made progress on its employee diversity goals that it established in 2019, when it promised to double the percentage of Black and Latinx employees by 2023. Such employees make up 12.2% of Etsy’s current workforce, up from 10.5% in 2019.
Thompson notes that having diversity within Etsy’s creative workforce will help improve its marketing, a strategy many experts have advised could help brands.
“Prioritizing diverse internal teams was instrumental in allowing our marketing creative to reflect the diversity of our communities,” wrote Thompson on the blog.
Etsy is not the only big-name retailer making diversity commitments, and announcing where the brand stands in reaching such goals. Both Sephora and Ulta have recently spoken about where their companies stand, and where they need to go, in increasing diversity in their marketing campaigns.
Once a small platform for budding entrepreneurs to monetize their craft hobbies, Etsy has grown over the course of its 16-year existence to a recognizable name in retail. The marketplace saw sales surge during the pandemic as consumers, bored and stressed during lockdowns, turned to arts and crafts.
The company plans to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 25.