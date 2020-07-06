CMO Strategy

Face masks are suffocating sales of lip products, forcing brands to refocus

Forget the ‘lipstick effect:’ brands are relying on the ‘mask effect.’ Some are pivoting to more eye products like mascara, as well as tutorials on how to style a mask
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on July 06, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ford plugs Bronco with new ‘Built Wild’ tagline

Lipstick sales are way down amid the pandemic.

Credit: Bloomberg

In times of economic strife, one barometer could typically be counted on to assess the state of the economy. If the “lipstick index” or “lipstick effect,” a phrase coined by Estée Lauder chairman Leonard Lauder decades ago to track sales of lip products, was up, consumers were investing in small, affordable luxuries and the economy was typically in bad shape. Yet in 2020, the economy is clearly in turmoil, but lipstick sales are down—way down.

For the three-month period ending June 14, sales of lip products, including lip color, lip stain and lipstick, were down 59 percent compared with the year-earlier period, according to market research firm Numerator. A spokesman notes that fewer people are going to work or leaving their homes due to the coronavirus. In addition, when they do, many are wearing masks. While face masks help protect consumers against COVID-19, they don’t mix well with lipstick, consumers are finding.

“If you're wearing a mask, it’s going to rub off pretty much on anything you’ve got—foundation, lipstick,” says Sarah Jindal, associate director of global beauty and personal care at Mintel, noting that the beauty category across the board has taken a hit in recent months. “No one can see half of your face anyway.”

Related articles
A continually updated list of brands joining the Facebook ad boycott
Ad Age Staff
A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff
What P&G got right—and wrong—in its diversity push
Jack Neff
If you didn't know L’Oréal owned Makeup.com, now you probably will
Jack Neff

Rather than focusing on the “lipstick effect,” Jindal says her team is talking more about the “mask effect.” This indicator looks at how mask wearing is affecting brand sales and marketing of beauty and skincare products. She says categories such as skincare, nail care and hair care are all on the rise as consumers turn to do-it-yourself treatments at home.

Consumers are also looking for more tutorials on how to wear their makeup to emphasize the part of the face that is shown above the mask—searches for “mask makeup looks” are trending, Jindal says. Some brands are using it to their advantage by showcasing more eye-focused cosmetics such as mascara, eyeliner and eye shadow, she says. Brands such as Urban Decay are also advertising innovations like smudge-free products and setting sprays that can keep makeup neat under a mask, for example.

“We’ve seen a pivot in how some of the brands are marketing their products,” says Jindal. “As people start going back to work, they’re going to want to put on makeup eventually and take the mask off—do they want to touch their face after the subway and get to the office?—they’re thinking about that sort of thing.”

Interested in learning about more retail trends? Attend Ad Age Next: Retail, a virtual event on July 8. Register here.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ford plugs Bronco with new ‘Built Wild’ tagline

Ford plugs Bronco with new ‘Built Wild’ tagline
Activia tries an alphabetic approach to court younger yogurt eaters interested in gut health

Activia tries an alphabetic approach to court younger yogurt eaters interested in gut health
Walmart launches virtual summer camps and parking lot drive-in movies for summer of social distance

Walmart launches virtual summer camps and parking lot drive-in movies for summer of social distance
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
McDonald’s halts new dine-in restaurant service across U.S.

McDonald’s halts new dine-in restaurant service across U.S.
Booze marketer Pernod Ricard plans app to identify social media hate speech

Booze marketer Pernod Ricard plans app to identify social media hate speech
General Mills teams up with Zyper to deepen ties to its biggest brand fans

General Mills teams up with Zyper to deepen ties to its biggest brand fans
Gary Vaynerchuk sells his Empathy Wines business to Corona owner Constellation Brands

Gary Vaynerchuk sells his Empathy Wines business to Corona owner Constellation Brands