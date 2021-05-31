CMO Strategy

Father’s Day marketing begins, and a key auto sales stat released: The Week Ahead

A look at some key happenings in the next seven days
By Ad Age Staff. Published on May 31, 2021.

Credit: Dick's Sporting Goods

May 31

It’s Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer and outdoor beer-drinking season. Heineken used the three-day weekend to start an anti-drunk driving campaign that sends messages to Waze screens.

June 1

Dick’s Sporting Goods debuts its Father’s Day campaign, which includes a spot starring a golf-obsessed Charles Barkley. The spot will run through June 19, the Saturday prior to Dad Day. Last week, Dick’s Sporting Goods reported blockbuster earnings growth, with revenue up 119% to $2.9 billion.

 

June 2

The auto industry’s closely watched seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales is released for May. Better known as SAAR, the stat provides a key economic barometer. April’s SAAR was 18.5 million, the second consecutive month it topped the 18 million mark. 

June 3

Lululemon reports first-quarter earnings. The sportswear brand has been on a tear during the pandemic and is expected to venture further into new categories such as footwear. The Canadian brand is also expected to release a new brand campaign soon, its first from Droga5.

June 4

“The New York Times Presents: Who Gets to Be an Influencer?,” the latest installment of the paper’s high-profile series of standalone documentaries, premieres at 10 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu.

June 5-6

“The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors” special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

 

