Goldman Sachs hires Fiona Carter as first CMO

Carter was most recently chief brand officer at AT&T
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 23, 2020.
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

Fiona Carter, CMO, Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs is expanding its marketing prowess with the addition of its first chief marketing officer. The investment bank and financial services company announced Tuesday that it has hired Fiona Carter, a near 30-year marketing veteran who was most recently chief brand officer at AT&T, as CMO and partner, effective Sept. 1.

Carter will handle brand marketing, content and digital strategy for the New York-based financial institution. Before her time at AT&T, she worked at agencies including BBDO, and was a chief operating officer at Omnicom Group. While at AT&T, Carter championed gender equality; she helped the brand commit to portraying women more positively in ads and used a gender equality scoring system to remove bias.

Goldman Sachs has been working in recent years to grow its footprint, particularly with younger banking customers by pushing its digital operations. The company’s Marcus digital brand, aimed at everyday customers and not the high net-worth individuals who typically do business with Goldman Sachs, launched two years ago.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

