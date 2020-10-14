CMO Strategy

Home Depot breaks with Richards Group following founder’s racist remarks

Retailer is searching for a new agency after ending a 25-year-relationship
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 14, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Panera Bread becomes the first chain to highlight climate-friendly choices

Home Depot was a client for 25 years.

Credit: Home Depot

After 25 years, Home Depot is searching for a new advertising agency in the wake of racist remarks made by Stan Richards, founder of Richards Group, the home improvement chain’s agency.

In a recent review meeting for Motel 6, Richards, who is 88 years old, said that an ad in a pitch was “too Black” for the company's “white supremacist constituents.” As a result, Motel 6, which had been a client of Richards Group for more than three decades, fired the agency earlier this week. Now Home Depot is doing the same. The retailer had worked with Richards Group for a quarter-century, according to a Home Depot spokeswoman.

“We do not tolerate discrimination in any form, so we were shocked and saddened when we learned of this incident. We have immediately begun the process of finding a new advertising agency,” a Home Depot spokeswoman said in a statement.

Richards Group did not immediately return a request for comment about Home Depot’s decision.

Last year, Home Depot spent $1.1 billion on advertising for the year ended Feb. 2020, a 3% increase over the prior year, according to Ad Age’s Datacenter, which ranks the chain as the U.S.’ 43rd largest advertiser. Sales have risen in recent months for the retailer as the pandemic forced many homebound consumers to spend on house-improvement projects. For the second quarter, Home Depot reported a 23.4% rise in net sales to $38.1 billion; same-store sales, which measure stores open a year or more, were 23.4%. Net earnings were $4.3 billion for the period.

Other Richards Group clients such as Hobby Lobby and H-E-B, the grocery chain, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the status of their relationship with the agency.

Related articles
Richards Group fired by Motel 6 over racist remark by agency founder
Judann Pollack
Why Stan Richards Will Never Sell: It's the Path to 'Mediocrity'
Rance Crain
Stan Richards has no intention of selling his agency—even after he's dead
Judann Pollack
Chick-fil-A Drops The Richards Group After 22 Years
Jessica Wohl

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Panera Bread becomes the first chain to highlight climate-friendly choices

Panera Bread becomes the first chain to highlight climate-friendly choices
Suggestive Kraft Mac & Cheese campaign vanishes after backlash

Suggestive Kraft Mac & Cheese campaign vanishes after backlash

How comic books make mid-level marketers into heroes and bot fraud a fun topic

How comic books make mid-level marketers into heroes and bot fraud a fun topic
GM's ad blitz for new Hummer EV includes World Series, Twitch and NBC's 'The Voice'

GM's ad blitz for new Hummer EV includes World Series, Twitch and NBC's 'The Voice'
Unilever's SheaMoisture showcases Black women's diversity and its efforts to help their businesses

Unilever's SheaMoisture showcases Black women's diversity and its efforts to help their businesses
Foot fungus remedy finds purpose—and it involves the election

Foot fungus remedy finds purpose—and it involves the election
The Week Ahead: Apple expected to hype iPhone 12 and Prime Day arrives

The Week Ahead: Apple expected to hype iPhone 12 and Prime Day arrives
Costume store Spirit Halloween spooked by Home Depot’s skeleton: Trending

Costume store Spirit Halloween spooked by Home Depot’s skeleton: Trending