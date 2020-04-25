CMO Strategy

John Legere, former T-Mobile CEO, departs company's board

Legere leaves following completion of Sprint acquisition
Published on April 25, 2020.
Credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

John Legere, former CEO of T-Mobile, resigned from the wireless carrier’s board of directors, effective immediately, to pursue other options.

Legere said in a filing Friday that he wasn't leaving because of any disagreement with management or the board. He had previously said he planned to continue as a director until his term ends June 4.

“Although I will be leaving the Board just a few weeks earlier than planned, be assured that I remain T-Mobile's No. 1 fan!” Legere said.

T-Mobile formally completed its merger with Sprint earlier this month after spending two years clearing regulatory hurdles. The company picked Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert in November to succeed Legere as CEO.

Legere, 61, had been rumored to be a candidate for the CEO job at WeWork, but he said on a conference call in November that he “was never having discussions” about that position.

— Bloomberg News

