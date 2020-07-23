CMO Strategy

Macy's banks on back-to-school success to revive lagging sales

Retailer worked with Major Behavior on a new campaign
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on July 23, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus

The uncertainty surrounding back-to-school is resulting in a lot of careful footwork on the part of marketers. The latest to debut a back-to-school campaign is Macy’s, which plans to release a 30-second spot touting its fall wares for kids on Sunday.

“At Macy’s, we know that no matter how we go back, school will be different this year,” a spokeswoman said via email. The new spot, which will air on TV and in digital channels, is a reflection of that sentiment. It shows all the possibilities that could take place this fall, including kids learning at home alone and with parents and electronic devices, and children with backpacks entering school. The ad closes with the text, “No matter how we school, let’s be ready.”

Many marketers have taken a wait-and-see approach to back-to-school, a strategy parents are also deploying with their purchases. While some districts have already announced plans for remote learning this fall, like in Los Angeles, or a hybrid approach of in-person and e-learning, as in New York City, others have yet to submit plans to parents as they wait on government approval. With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise, all possible scenarios for school this fall remain on the table.

Related articles
Bank of America and Bud Light campaigns celebrate MLB's long-awaited return
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is incorporating pandemic travel trends into its marketing
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Curbside pickup, delivery and e-commerce will define retail’s next chapter
Ethan Jakob Craft

Month-to-date advertising for back-to-school, as of July 20, was down 50 percent compared with a year ago, according to market research firm Numerator. Target and Walmart have been running TV ads for several days, but other brands such as Macy’s are just beginning to put marketing dollars toward the shopping season.

Already struggling before the pandemic, Macy’s has been particularly hard-hit, for both its stores in malls—many of which have closed or have had trouble attracting consumers recently due to virus concerns—and in urban areas like New York City, which was ravaged by the coronavirus early on. In late June, the department store chain announced 3,900 corporate job cuts. Rachel Shechtman, who was hired as Macy’s brand experience officer two years ago as part of its much-heralded purchase of her concept store Story, has also exited the brand, despite efforts to revive the Story shop-in-shop.

Net sales for the first quarter ended May 2 fell 45 percent to $3 billion; Macy’s lost nearly $3.6 billion in the period.

Macy’s worked with Chicago-based agency Major Behavior on its new back-to-school push. The retailer had named BBDO New York its creative agency-of-record three years ago. A spokeswoman did not return a request for comment about BBDO’s involvement in the new work, or the status of Macy’s relationship with the agency. Major Behavior tapped filmmakers to record their own families and children to star in the campaign.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author

WHAT TO READ NEXT

A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers’ response to coronavirus
When the NBA restarts in Orlando, live screens of fans will replace empty seats

When the NBA restarts in Orlando, live screens of fans will replace empty seats
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Bank of America and Bud Light campaigns celebrate MLB's long-awaited return

Bank of America and Bud Light campaigns celebrate MLB's long-awaited return
‘This isn’t the same NBA, it’s a whole new game,’ says actress Issa Rae in ad touting the league’s return

‘This isn’t the same NBA, it’s a whole new game,’ says actress Issa Rae in ad touting the league’s return
Walmart will close for Thanksgiving, ratcheting down holiday expectations

Walmart will close for Thanksgiving, ratcheting down holiday expectations
Coca-Cola to cut ‘zombie’ brands in move to focus on fewer products, more efficient marketing

Coca-Cola to cut ‘zombie’ brands in move to focus on fewer products, more efficient marketing

Kind pivots from in-person sampling to delivery by balloon, bird and drone

Kind pivots from in-person sampling to delivery by balloon, bird and drone